5 most Iconic Lion Guard characters and their roles explained

The Lion Guard is a captivating animated series that adds to The Lion King's rich story. It ushers in a new era of Pride Land protectors, many of whom have risen to prominence. Uncover interesting facts about some of its most iconic Lion Guard characters, such as Kion, Bunga, and Fuli.

Most iconic Lion Guard characters

The following are some of The Lion Guard characters' names and pictures. They were selected based on popular opinion, central roles in the storyline, and overall influence on the series.

The Lion Guard character Species Role Kion Lion The Lion Guard's leader Bunga Honey Badger Brave and adventurous Fuli Cheetah Fast and independent Beshte Hippopotamus Strong and good-natured Ono Egret Keen eyesight

1. Kion

Kion from The Lion Guard is posing against a huge tree. Photo: @KionTheKing1

Gender: Male

Male Species: Lion

Lion Home: Tree of Life

Tree of Life Voice actor: Max Charles, singing voice by Aaron Daniel Jacob

Kion is Simba and Nala's kid and Kiara's younger brother. He is the royal family's second-born cub, the Prince of the Pride Lands, and a former Lion Guard leader. Kion is the King of the Tree of Life and Rani's mate.

Kion serves as The Lion Guard's main protagonist and leader. As Simba and Nala's second-born cub, his major responsibility is to protect the Pride Lands and maintain the Circle of Life. He is endowed with the Roar of the Elders, a formidable power passed down from previous Lion Guard leaders.

2. Bunga

Bunga poses against a simple gradient of blue sky and a yellowish-tan ground. Photo: @TheLionGuardDisney

Gender: Male

Male Species: Honey Badger

Honey Badger Home: Tree of Life, Marsh Forest

Tree of Life, Marsh Forest Voice actor: Joshua Rush

Bunga is Timon and Pumbaa's adoptive nephew and Kion's best companion. He is a former Lion Guard member and a Night Pride member. Bunga is known for his bravery. Bunga is the deuteragonist in The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar and The Lion Guard, and the tritagonist in Season 3.

As The Lion Guard's bravest, Bunga's primary function is to meet danger head-on, typically serving as the first line of defence or taking on perilous assignments. He is distinguished by his extraordinary boldness, bordering on recklessness.

Bunga is impetuous, active, and frequently takes action before fully understanding the consequences. His catchphrase, Un-Bunga-lievable! expresses his upbeat and confident personality. He also shouts Zuka Zama! during battles.

3. Fuli

Fuli stands against a gradient of purple and orange background. Photo: @FuliTheCheetah

Gender: Female

Female Species: Cheetah

Cheetah Home: Tree of Life

Tree of Life Voice actor: Diamond White

Fuli is Kion's companion and later his second-in-command. She is a former Lion Guard and current Night Pride member at the Tree of Life. Fuli is a cheetah, a queen cheetah, and her unique attribute is her incredible speed. She is a key character in The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar and The Lion Guard.

Fuli is among Kion's pals and the fastest Lion Guard member. She takes great satisfaction in her running ability and revels in the fact that she can outrun any pursuer. Fuli is also the first female animal to have served in The Lion Guard, as stated in The Rise of Scar. Her slogan is Huwezi!, which translates to "You can't catch me!"

4. Beshte

Beshte stands against a grassy plain background with scattered trees. Photo: @appletater.art

Gender: Male

Male Species: Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus Home: Tree of Life

Tree of Life Voice actor: Dusan Brown

Beshte is Kion's companion and the son of Basi. He is a former Lion Guard and current Night Pride member. His group's speciality is his strength. Beshte is the principal protagonist in The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar and its spinoff series, The Lion Guard.

Beshte is a hippopotamus and The Lion Guard's strongest member. Beshte, one of the Pride Lands' most popular creatures, is known for his kindness. His benevolence extends to everyone, as he acts as an elder brother to the younger members of his herd, an ally to creatures of various types, and a defender of the Pride Lands as a whole.

5. Ono

Ono poses against a daytime sky with a blue gradient and bare landscape. Photo: @TheLionGuardDisney

Gender: Male

Male Species: Egret

Egret Home: Tree of Life

Tree of Life Voice actor: Atticus Shaffer

Ono is Kion's best friend, an earlier Lion Guard member and current Night Pride member. His acute eyesight and intelligence are his distinguishing characteristics. He is the pentagonist in both The Lion Guard and The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar.

Ono is The Lion Guard's sharpest-eyed cattle egret. He is brave and knows how to follow the regulations in his duty on The Lion Guard. Ono blindly obeys Kion's directions and demonstrates his plucky and thrifty nature, which is quite valuable while scouting out a scenario.

His convictions are obvious in his determination to battle with all of his heart for the Circle of Life. Ono is also a valuable member of The Lion Guard because of his intelligence and ability to perceive things from afar.

Who are The Lion Guard characters' villains?

Throughout the series, The Lion Guard encounters a diverse range of villains. Some of them include: Janja, Ushari, Mzingo, Reirei, Goigoi, Makucha, Oscar, Zira, Nuka, and Kenge.

Who is Makucha in The Lion Guard?

Makucha, a leopard, is the main antagonist in The Lion Guard episodes The Wisdom of Kongwe, The Golden Zebra, The Imaginary Okapi, and the 3rd and final season.

Who is Kion in The Lion Guard?

Kion is the main character in the Disney Junior animated show The Lion Guard. He is Simba and Nala's son and youngest kid, and Kiara's younger brother.

Which Lion Guard character is a cheetah?

Fuli is a cheetah and the fastest member of The Lion Guard. She is recognised for her speed, which exceeds 75 miles per hour.

The most iconic Lion Guard characters, including Kion, Bunga, Fuli, Beshte, and Ono, have helped shape the series' plot and appeal. These characters have struck a chord with moviegoers, making an indelible imprint and cementing their place in the beloved Lion King universe.

