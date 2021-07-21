Nana Agradaa has subtly reacted to the ongoing beef between Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi

In her shade, Agradaa said there were a lot of issues going on in the country due to the revelations that have been made

Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi have been at each other's throats for days in a social media beef

Former traditional priestess, Nana Agradaa now referred to as Evangelist Patricia Aseidu has thrown a subtle shade following the beef between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the former Sika Gari priestess was seen sipping a drink from a glass while relaxing in what looked like her home.

She was heard expressing shock over the happenings in the country that had been put on full blast by the feuding parties.

Aboozigi, nsem wor krom ha - Agradaa throws subtle shade following Schwar-Modi beef (video). Source: Instagram/modified by author

According to her, it was going to take a while for the beef to die down because of the serious allegations and counter-allegations that were flying through the air.

"When it is coming, it is doing" Agradaa was heard saying as she laughed while sipping her drink.

One Instagram page, Akwabaadaily, that posted the video captioned it: "Eiii. It’s not easy ooo. She is happy oo. see how happy she is wen she heard secret about Obofours wife n Aisha"

Social media was set agog after media personality Afia Schwarzenegger known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa and social commentator Ayisha Modi clashed.

The duo was seen in a series of videos airing their dirty linen in public and dragging a number of people into the beef.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ayisha Modi popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy, has taken to her official Instagram page to share screenshots of money she sent to Afia Schwarzenegger.

Following their ongoing beef, Ayisha Modi proved that indeed, she has been sending Afia support once in a while.

To make her case, therefore, she shared a screenshot of a transaction of GHC2,000 sent to Afia Schwar.

Ayisha Modi went on to allege that Afia Schwar was leveraging on her daughter, Pena, to take money from people.

