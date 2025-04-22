Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday on April 21, 2025, and people around the world took to social media to remember his legacy and to mourn his passing

The Vatican, on April 22, 2025, released pictures of the late Pope lying in an open coffin and shared details about his funeral rites

Many people took to the comment section of the pictures on Instagram to share their views on the pictures

The Vatican, on April 22, 2025, shared pictures of the late Pope Francis lying in an open coffin after he passed away on Easter Monday on April 21, 2025.

Pope Francis lying in state

The Vatican took to social media to share a video of the deceased Pope lying in an open coffin, igniting emotions in people all around the world.

According to the Vatican, Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell presided over the funeral rites of the ascertainment of death.

The Cardinal also did the rites for the placement of the late Pope Francis' body in the coffin, which took place in the evening on Monday, April 21, 2025, in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta.

Pictures released by the Vatican, which were sighted on the Instagram page of BBC News, showed the late Pope Francis lying in an open coffin.

A rosary was tied around his fingers and interconnected on both hands while lying on his back in the coffin. He was dressed in a red robe and a white inner.

Sharing details of his funeral arrangements, the Vatican noted that the body of the late Pope Francis would be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday at 9:00 AM to lie in state until his funeral on Saturday at 10:00 AM.

Rites for the late Pope Francis

Pope Francis in an open coffin

Reactions to Pope Francis in an open coffin

the_natural_killer

Most progressive and kindest pope ever 🕊️

barbarabonney

Died during Easter. So iconic.

armagaeddon

I thought I read somewhere that the Pope requested for a simple funeral?

jeremyhaydens

rest in peace Pope Francis ❤️

