A former Manchester United star has identified the perfect replacement for Thomas Partey at Arsenal

According to him, the £100m-rated midfield genius would be the ideal fit should Partey exit the club after five years

The 31-year-old's future with the Gunners remains uncertain despite churning out impressive displays this season

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

As the transfer window looms, questions surrounding Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal have intensified.

The Ghanaian midfielder, instrumental in Mikel Arteta’s setup this season, is nearing the end of his current deal, which expires in June 2025.

Former Man United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has tipped Adam Wharton to replace Thomas Partey at Arsenal. Photos by JMEnternational and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Despite clocking 46 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt, his situation remains unresolved, stirring speculation about a potential exit.

Since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45 million, Partey has anchored Arsenal’s midfield with authority, offering a blend of positional awareness, technical control, and defensive steel.

His recent standout display against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals reinforced his value, yet the club has yet to commit to an extension, much to the surprise of many within the footballing community.

Thomas Partey impressed against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals across two legs. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

While the Gunners reportedly consider a contract renewal, interest in the 31-year-old continues to mount.

Partey's representatives have reportedly held preliminary talks with potential suitors, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid monitoring his status closely.

After five seasons and 161 outings in North London, a summer departure appears increasingly likely.

Who replaces Partey at Arsenal?

Should Partey leave and with Jorginho’s own future uncertain, Arsenal would face the immediate challenge of reinforcing the engine room.

One name heavily linked is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, a composed operator known for his spatial intelligence and ability to dictate tempo.

Man United icon names Partey's replacement

However, former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has floated an alternative option, suggesting the Gunners could look closer to home.

"Someone I like is Adam Wharton," Hargreaves told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, as quoted by Metro.

"He gets in your team [Arsenal]. If Mikel Arteta saw him he’d go, 'that’s my guy'. Say if Thomas Partey leaves, Wharton is a player."

Hargreaves further praised the young midfielder’s intelligence and anticipation:

"The thing with Adam that’s crazy is his vision. He’s two steps ahead. His reading of the game when you watch him… his vision and his touch is almost as good as anyone.

"I would like him at Manchester United but I think that system is very niche and you need legs to play in that position under Ruben Amorim."

What is Adam Wharton's style of play?

Wharton, a standout performer for Crystal Palace and pivotal in their FA Cup semi-final run, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising midfielders.

A left-footed deep-lying playmaker with exceptional vision, the England youth international reads the game with maturity well beyond his years.

His quick decision-making, coupled with elite ball retention, positions him as an ideal fit for Arteta’s possession-based philosophy.

Palace reportedly value the 21-year-old at £100 million, per Give Me Sport, amid growing interest from top clubs including Chelsea and United.

Gyan urges Arsenal to renew Partey's deal

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Asamoah Gyan has called on Arsenal to extend Thomas Partey’s stay at the club.

The ex-Black Stars striker cautioned that delaying a contract renewal could come back to haunt the North London side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh