Bofowaa has broken her silence after her name was mentioned in the trending beef between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger

The woman of God sent a cryptic message to the feuding public figures

Both Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi mentioned Bofowaa while making their case in the ongoing beef

Ciara Antwi, wife of Reverend Obofour of the Anointed Palace Chapel, has broken her silence after her name popped up in the beef between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the pastor's wife shared two videos - one flaunting herself and another showing her spending quality time with her husband.

The first video saw the mother of triplets wearing what looked like a ball gown as she turned around and got the camera to capture her.

The second video saw the woman of God cruising in town with her husband in one of their plush cars.

After posting the videos, Bofowaa captioned them: "Don’t be angry with the people who don’t have the capacity to change …You can never change ones character no matter how hard they try to hide it . Don’t bite the hands that once fed you . Be good enough to forgive someone but don’t be stupid enough to give them your audience l love you all"

Ciara Antwi, famed as Bofowaa managed to become the center of attraction in the social media banter between media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi.

Afia Schwar, while making her case, indicated that she did not descend on Ayisha Modi because Bofowaa had called to beg her to let sleeping dogs lie.

Ayisha Modi on the other hand asked Afia Schwar to steer clear of Bofowaa and not drag her into their beef.

Afia Schwar in a quick rebuttal alleged that Ayisha Modi was warming the bed of a popular pastor's wife in order to raise money to pay her rent.

Meanwhile, former traditional priestess, Nana Agradaa now referred to as Evangelist Patricia Aseidu has thrown a subtle shade following the beef between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the former Sika Gari priestess was seen sipping a drink from a glass while relaxing in what looked like her home.

She was heard expressing shock over the happenings in the country that had been put on full blast by the feuding parties.

