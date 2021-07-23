150k Ghanaians given jobs through 1D1F - Alan Kyeremanten brags

Alan Kyerematen has stated that over 150,000 Ghanaians have been given jobs through the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative

Accra-The Minister of Trade and Industry has stated that over 150,000 Ghanaians have been given jobs through the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

According to Alan Kyerematen, since its inception in 2017, over 150,000 beneficiaries have been stationed in the 140 operational factories across the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Alan Kyerematen also noted that so far, 278 factories are at various stages of implementation and completion

“Since the beginning of the program till date, there are 278 1D1F projects which are at various stages of implementation out of which are 104 which are nearing completion are currently in operation," he said.

The Trade Minister also noted that when all factories are completed, over 280,000 jobs will be created in total.

What is 1D1F?

The One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative is the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change the nature of Ghana’s economy.

The initiative helps Ghanaian entrepreneurs to own the companies, operate them and bear all the risks and rewards of the projects.

Some of the factories under the 1D1F are the Watermelon factory in Walewale, Sugar factory in Komenda, Kasapreko company in Tanoso

What does 1D1F seek to achieve? (Objectives of 1D1F)

It is to help add value to the natural resources of each district and exploit the economic potential of each district based on its comparative advantage.

1D1F also ensures even and spatial spread of industries that would stimulate economic activity in different parts of the country.

The programme helps create massive employment particularly for the youth in rural and peri-urban communities, and thereby improve income levels and standards of living, as well as reduce rural-urban migration.

