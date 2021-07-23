4 years is not enough for any president; 5 years should be considered - Dumelo

John Dumelo has stated that four years is not enough for any government to function effectively

He explained that the first and last years after winning the election, are periods to settle and campaign

Dumelo is however of the view that at least a five year term should be considered

Ghanaian actor, politician, and farmer, John Setor Dumelo has stated that four years is not enough for any government to function effectively.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former aspirant for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, stated that at least, a five year term should be considered.

He explained that in the first year after winning the election, the president uses that period to settle and get accustomed to things.

He added that the last year in office is used by that same seating president to campaign to be retained in office.

This, he said, leaves the president with just two years in between to execute projects and also work effectively.

Reactions

His tweet drew some reactions from his followers and other Twitter users.

Allan in his own words asked of the eight years some presidents spent doing nothing.

Governor agreed with Dumelo and suggested that some candidates would be allowed to contest the presidential election as long as the people love them.

This twitter user said four years is a long time for any government to do anything. He said we should rather change our mindset of wasting the first and last years.

Ese asked if it won't be more efficient to put a system in place.

Acosta said this was proposed by former President Kufuor but nothing was done about it

Kufuor's take on 4 years

Former President John Agyekum Kufour said the tenure of governments in this side of the world was too short.

He argued that no meaningful development can be done for the country within the 4-year term limits.

Speaking on Asaase Radio in Accra, ex-president Kufour said every government is faced with problems from the previous one before they can set their own agenda, therefore that can’t be done in 4 years.

In other news

Kissi Agyebeng, the special prosecutor nominee has received unanimous approval from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The committee approved of him after he answered all questions thrown at him during his 5-hour vetting.

The Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu also known as Joe Wise said the committee has unanimously approved him, and has recommended him to parliament for approval.

