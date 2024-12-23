Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, was spotted cruising in a brand-new expensive Lamborghini Aventador SV

The businessman hurriedly exited the premises of a plush building and sped in the car with an acquaintance

Ibrahim Mahama's new expensive Lamborghini Aventador SV triggered has reactions from social media users

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama made the headlines after a video of him in an expensive, luxurious sports car surfaced on social media.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts Lamborghini Aventador SV

In a video sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted cruising in a brand-new 2024-registered red Lamborghini Aventador SV on the premises of a plush building in Ghana.

The founder of Engineers and Planners, who recently eulogised his brother John Dramani Mahama following his 2024 presidential elections win over the NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, looked to be enjoying himself as he exited the premises with an acquaintance in the passenger seat of the sports car.

Ibrahim Mahama hurriedly sped off after exiting the building and joined other drivers commuting on the streets. Some bystanders marvelled at the sight of the Lamborghini Aventador SV and recorded him with their smartphones.

Per checks on the internet, the price of a brand new Lamborghini Aventador SV ranges from $507,353 to $550,542, depending on the trim and options.

In recent years, Ibrahim Mahama has regularly flaunted his impressive fleet of expensive and luxurious cars, including a G-Wagon and Porsche 911 Turbo S, in public.

Below is the video of Ibrahim Mahama flaunting his Lamborghini Aventador SV:

Ibrahim Mahama's Lamborghini Aventador SV stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Ibrahim Mahama's new expensive Lamborghini Aventador SV.

jayzee_bigpmpn commented:

"Abeg Ibrahim Mahama pass “hard work pays” 🤣. The man go fit buy this anytime, any day."

vicious_entity88 said:

"Oh Allah, please do it for every working hand this coming 2025."

chocolatevanillatrap commented:

"His brother won the elections. Therefore, his net worth went up by over a million per cent 😂😂."

brighlawncare said:

"And one small Naija girl dey talk say Ghana no get Benz. E pain me waa."

nanaboateng579 commented:

"The man is really blessed."

_foreign_citizen said:

"The fraud boys for ma hood inside dey drive this on the regular."

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts Brabus 930 S-Class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama flaunted a new expensive Brabus 930 S-Class in a video he shared on Instagram.

In the video, the businessman was spotted parking his luxurious car, which cost over GH¢6 million, at the airport before boarding a jet.

Ibrahim Mahama's Brabus 930 S-Class caught the attention of some Ghanaians on social media, who praised him for his vast wealth.

