Anita Amponsah, a stunning young lady who is only 22, has contracted cancer of the eye which has expanded to affect other parts of her body.

The former student of Aggrey Memorial SHS in Cape Coast needs an estimated GHc 30,000 to be able to undergo a procedure to treat the cancer and other affected areas.

According to Rosa Linda, a former sitting mate of Anita who shared the documents confirming the doctor's diagnosis with YEN.com.gh, the beautiful lady is currently unable to take in any food.

Currently, it is reported that Anita is going under an incision in order for her to eat.

A scan showed that her nostrils and throat are closed which need to be opened even before the cancer treatment will start.

The colleagues of Anita Amponsah tried their best to contribute for the surgery but were not able to gather much, for which reason the general public is being entreated to help.

In an interview with GHOne TV, Anita's mother indicated that the first thing her daughter noticed was a small painless swelling which kept expanding over time.

Anita is currently under medical supervision at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

