Antoine Semenyo gives Bournemouth dream start against Manchester City

Bournemouth took an unexpected early lead against Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium, thanks to a composed finish from forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghanaian striker made an immediate impact, showing his sharp instincts as he found space inside City’s box to convert a well-placed shot that put the home side ahead.

Semenyo’s goal sent the Bournemouth fans into an uproar, creating a lively atmosphere from the opening minutes.

The move started with a well-executed build-up that caught City’s defence off-guard, allowing Semenyo the opportunity to strike with precision.

His goal not only put the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side but also demonstrated Bournemouth’s determination to challenge one of the Premier League's top teams.

The early strike provided Bournemouth a crucial confidence boost as they looked to press their advantage and test City’s defense further. Semenyo’s early contribution was a reminder of his potential to shine in high-stakes games, especially against a club of City’s calibre.

For Bournemouth, this early lead showcased their attacking intent and underlined the team’s resilience in facing a daunting opponent.

