Brazil legend Adriano has sparked concern among fans after a video surfaced on social media appearing to show him intoxicated.

The ex-Inter Milan striker enjoyed a distinguished career that included 48 appearances for the Selecao.

Brazil icon Adriano struggled with alcoholism and depression during his time in Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto.

He retired in 2016 at age 34 after winning 14 major honours, including four Serie A titles with Inter Milan.

However, despite his talent and early promise, Adriano never quite reached the heights many expected after his explosive debut for Brazil at 18, when he was hailed as Ronaldo’s natural successor.

His life took a sharp turn following the tragic passing of his father, which led Adriano into a difficult battle with depression and alcoholism.

Adriano spotted hanging out and drinking with pals

In a video circulating on social media, the 'Emperor' was seen enjoying beers and making unusual gestures, leading to growing concerns about his health.

Though Adriano owns a luxury apartment in Rio de Janeiro, he often returns to the favelas where he grew up, maintaining close ties with his roots.

Adriano struggled with depression

During his time in Italy, Adriano's struggles became increasingly apparent.

In a candid 2018 interview via Daily Mail, Adriano explained that Inter Milan had hidden the extent of his issues, often attributing absences to injury when, in reality, he was arriving at training under the influence.

Adriano’s journey reflects both the highs of a decorated football career and the personal challenges that ultimately held him back from fully realising his potential.

Despite his battles, he remains a beloved figure, remembered as much for his raw talent as for the trials he faced off the field.

