Real Madrid prodigy Endrick and his wife, Gabriely Miranda, have celebrated a renewal of their spiritual journey by being re-baptised together, reaffirming their faith in a heartfelt ceremony.

The young couple, who married earlier this year in Spain, chose to recommit to their beliefs through this symbolic act, with friends and family in attendance for the occasion.

Endrick, widely recognised for his rising football career and strong Christian values, has often shared how faith guides him both personally and professionally.

Now, as he embarks on his highly anticipated journey with Real Madrid, he and Gabriely have embraced this moment as an opportunity to reset and strengthen their bond with each other and with their faith.

Endrick and his wife shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a video of their baptism ceremony.

In the video, the young football star and his model wife are seen submerged in a pool, symbolising their renewed commitment to faith. The ceremony, believed to have taken place at Endrick’s home, captures a deeply personal moment for the couple.

The video was captioned with a message of renewal:

“We are reborn and everything has become new.”

Re-baptism is often a deeply personal choice, symbolising a renewed or strengthened relationship with one's beliefs.

For Endrick and Gabriely, this re-baptism signifies a shared commitment to navigate their life in Madrid grounded in faith. T

he act of re-baptism is particularly significant for the couple, as they step into new challenges and opportunities in Spain, with Endrick transitioning into his Real Madrid role and Gabriely supporting him in this journey.

