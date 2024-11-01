Famous American video vixen Rubi Rose visited the Osu Childrne's Home as part of her exciting trip to Ghana

The underprivileged kids welcomed her as they hugged her and interacted with her, while others admired the items she donated to them

The video melted many hearts, while others talked about how decently she dressed for the orphanage

American rapper and video vixen Rubi Rose visited the Osu Children's Home in Ghana as part of her trip. She donated items and spent time with the underprivileged.

Rubi Rose donates items to the Osu Children's Home. Image Credit: @therubirose

Source: Instagram

Rubi Rose at Osu Children's Home

A day after arriving in the country and receiving a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport, Rubi Rose embarked on a humanitarian project.

On November 1, 2024, she visited the Osu Children's Home and donated bags of rice, washing powder, oil, and other items.

The underprivileged children welcomed her with open arms to their home as they mobbed her and hugged her with excitement.

The Hit Yo Dance hitmaker picked up some of the kids and placed them on her lap while interacting with the others surrounding her.

Rubi Rose's arrival at the orphanage.

Items Rubi Rose donated.

Reactions to Rubi Rose's video

Many people in the comment section talked about Rubi Rose's outfit as they expressed awe that she could cover up. They talked about how gorgeous she still looked while dressing decently.

Others also thanked and blessed her for doing a charitable deed while on her trip to Ghana. The lovely reactions from social media users on Rubi Rose's visit to the Osu Children's Home are below:

kobby_stone19 said:

"You can be SELXY and still be HUMAN …God bless her 🤝"

queenella565 said:

"God bless every kind soul out there ❤️🔥😍 it’s beautiful 😍😍"

stephan_fella said:

"May God bless her❤️🙌"

soyouchanely said:

"Y’all really made Rubi put on clothes 😂😂😂 i love her"

queenkhardi said:

"I promise this is my times seeing rubi covered up😭😂"

gentil_george_official said:

"So she can dress nice like this? Isn't it nice this way? But you chose to be exposing your body😢 hmmm"

Davido eats Ghana fufu and light soup

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian afrobeats sensation Davido spoke about his favourite Ghanaian dish following his trip to Ghana.

The Kante hitmaker's choice refuelled Ghana and Nigeria's long-existing cultural banter on social media as he talked about his love for the meal.

In the video's comment section, Nigerians and Ghanaians discussed the difference between their versions of fufu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh