Edward Asare, a former employee of YEN.com.gh has bagged a master's degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The digital marketer, who now works with the UBA Bank, expressed gratitude to his family, friends, lecturers and bosses for the support during his time in school

After earning his second master's degree, Edward Asare will be hoping to use his knowledge and expertise in digital marketing and communication to impact organizations.

A Ghanaian marketing and digital communication expert, Edward Asare has achieved yet another academic milestone.

The young Ghanaian man bagged a second master's degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Edward Asare, a Ghanaian marketing and digital communication expert bags his second master's degree. Photo credit: @EdwardAsare/X.

Edward was awarded an MA in Media and Digital Communication Management at the school's 16th congregation of the UPSA.

Before this latest feat, the Ghanaian marketing and digital communication expert previously acquired an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana.

Edward Asare's digital marketing journey

Edward Asare, who began his digital marketing journey as community manager for YEN.com.gh, took to social media to revel in his academic achievement.

In a post on X, Edward Asare explained why he went for a second master's degree.

"Whenever education is emphasized, comments like "It's not about schooling" or "What's the point of two master's?" often arise.. However, for someone like me, striving to become an all-around Marketing Communications Professional with a Digital-First approach, furthering my education is essential for capacity building," he wrote.

He stated that the practical approach to the MA in Media and Digital Communication Management program was invaluable.

"The practical, industry-focused nature of the courses has been invaluable. Being taught by seasoned professionals and professors and exploring real-world scenarios has significantly enhanced my expertise. Beyond expanding my network, I've gained actionable knowledge that enables me to impart wisdom in the field effectively – a role I already fulfil," he further stated.

He further expressed gratitude to God, his family, lecturers colleagues and bosses for their guidance and support.

Edward Asare celebrates success in digital marketing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Edward Asare celebrated his success as a digital marketer for UBA Bank.

He shared a photo of himself back in Accra Academy in his uniform and that of his current state, chronicling his journey thus far.

