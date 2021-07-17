In April 2021, the Delta variant of the deadly coronavirus disease otherwise known as the COVID-19 was recorded at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana.

On 1, July 2021, the new variant was recorded in the Ghanaanaian community with Achimota school recording over 34 cases when it was first detected.

The Delta variant has been described as highly transmissible as compared to the other variants. Due to how transmissible it is, it is spreading at a really fast pace.

7 major symptoms of the New Delta variant of the COVID-19

1. Diarrhoea

Unlike the other variants, this new variant causes the victim to have diarrhoea or what is popularly referred to as running stomach.

2. Aching muscles

3. Long-lasting headache

Headaches are normal with the coronavirus disease but the new variant comes with very severe and long lasting headaches

4.Vomitting

5. Sore throat

This new variant will leave you feeling like you have just caught a simple cold accompanied by the sore throat.

Only a test will prove that an individual has caught the virus.

6. Blocked and runny nose

Just like the other variants, individual who exhibits symptoms like runny and blocked nose could possibly be infected by the virus.

7. Tired and Unwell

People who have contracted the new delta variant of the coronavirus, mostly feel fatigued and unwell.

Anyone with such symptoms should endeavour to take a test to be sure of the symptoms they are exhibiting.

Meanwhile, the National Case Management Coordinator for severe and critical covid-19 cases, Dr. Christian Owoo, has announced that Ghana’s critical Covid-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Speaking to Nortey Duah on Joy News’ Ultimate Health Sunday, he noted that the system will get overwhelmed at the current trajectory, and things will worsen.

There have been reports that Ghana’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are getting full, although the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, has doubted such reports.

