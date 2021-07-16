Students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have embarked on a massive online campaign seeking a reduction in high hostel prices.

In the trend #FixKnustHostelPrices which was generated on the morning of Friday, July 16, 2021, the students came out to seek redress to the increment issue, stating that they have had enough.

The highest amount sighted by YEN.com.gh for a hostel was GHc 10,000 for a year, but the general sentiment being expressed is that the prices have generally increased even beyond tuition fee, which is an issue of great concern.

Some of the sentiments expressed have been gathered by YEN.com.gh below:

Akua Antwiwaa with the handle @antwiwaaakua19 shared a poster from Fredmak Hostel which is charging GHc 3,500 for 3-in-a-room and GHc 10,000 for one room per student.

Mr Ross with the handle @Ross7GH joined the trend with pictures of the amount Nyantaayi Hostel was charging which ranged from GHc 2,500 to GHc 7,000

@i_am_godfred joined in with his personal experience:

Just January we paid Gh¢2500 and recently I saw the updated price list as Gh¢3000. This thing is serious.. Sometime really need to be done about this.

@yaw_sonsterlyn who is currently a student added:

Last year I payed 3000 for two in a room this year I’m paying 4000 1k increment

@KhwadwoTod also added his voice saying:

Last year was 2100 and this year x 4200

@NagyaMensah mentioned:

2,000 cedis School fees but we’re paying 6,000 for hostels. Let this make sense to me. Which is more important, Bed space or academics? Come again, KNUST.

@thatEsselguy also joined in saying:

One hostel price be 5,500 cedis for 8months, na Sancho koraaa y3 s3n??

High cost of accommodation has been a general issue that Ghanaians have been battling with for years.

Over the years, the government of Ghana under different heads of state as well as some institutions has been constructing affordable homes for Ghanaians.

However, thousands of such housing units are at different stages of completion in Ghana with the aim to offset the housing deficit in the country.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a report looking at the top eight massive affordable housing projects in Ghana with their prices, budgets, capacities and more.

