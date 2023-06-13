Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford could be a Ghanaian

This is because an ex-Ghanaian footballer who lives in the UK claims he is Rashfords father

Michael Boye Marquaye said he does not want any money from Rashford but only needs him to know his actual roots

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom, Michael Boye Marquaye, said he is the biological father of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

This is not the first time Michael Boye Marquaye has alleged that he is the birth father of the Manchester United star.

In a video that is widely circulating on social media, Michael, who said he is a former footballer, said he is now coming public with his claims due to the respect he has for Rashford and his mother, Melanie.

“I am telling you I am your father. This thing has been going on for too long but I keep quiet. You can say what you want to say about Melanie this, Melanie that. I respect Melanie very much and I respect her husband but I have to tell you the truth. Because if I don’t tell you the truth, your children and great grandchildren will be lost.”

Some have accused Michael of doing this because Rashford has become popular and needs the footballer's money. However, the ex-footballer said he is not doing it for financial gain but because he believes Rashford is responsible for looking for him.

“I am doing this not because of money, it is you I want. I’m getting very angry…You can come to me at any time you want my hands are open.”

Michael’s comments come after Rashford’s mother, Melanie, narrated how she struggled to care for her four children as a single parent in an interview.

Melanie said she used to starve so her children could eat. She is a proud parent whose son has provided her with a home. She said she sometimes thinks of where they have come from and where they are now.

About Michael Boye Marquaye

According to Starr FM online, Michael was a prolific striker in his football playing days in Ghana. He played with the likes of Hesse Odamtten, Ben Kayode and Aboagye Dacosta of Okwahu United fame for clubs in Koforidua and Tema.

On official documents, Marcus Rashford was born to Melanie Rashford of St Kitts descent and Jamaican Joseph Rashford in Wythenshawe.

Watch the video below:

This is not the first time Michael has claimed that he fathered Marcus Rashford.

In 2020, the ex-Ghanaian footballer started claiming that he was the biological dad of Rashford. However, Rashford is known to be of Jamaican descent.

When Michael made the initial claim, he did not get any response from Rashford, but he hopes that will change this time around.

