Guru, a celebrated Ghanaian rapper, has advised parents to consider DNA testing immediately after childbirth

He said there had been too many reported cases of paternity fraud in Ghana and the time had come for parents to embrace DNA testing

His call attracted a wave of mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, as they shared their views

Ghanaian rapper, Guru, known in private circles as Maradona Yeboah Adjei has urged parents to embrace DNA testing to curb the growing incidents of paternity fraud in the county.

According to the rapper, this unfortunate occurrence is breaking many families and relationships in the country.

Guru, a Ghanaian rapper, advocates for DNA tests to be made compulsory to curb the incidence of paternity fraud in Ghana. Photo credit: UGC

Guru, who was recently elected and sworn in as the SRC president of the University of Ghana, advised parents to consider DNA testing immediately after birth to determine the biological father of their child.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the 'Boys Abrɛ' and 'Lapaz Toyota' hit-maker emphasized the importance of parents discussing and addressing DNA test results, despite the sensitive nature of the issue.

"Whether you are the father or mother, immediately the child is born, request for a DNA test to know who the biological father is. This issue is becoming rampant destroying many homes and driving people insane. This is a sensitive matter but we still have to talk about it," he said.

Ghanaians react to Guru's proposition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions to the video excerpt of Guru's interview with Nhyira FM.

@brown_studio7 wrote:

"Not everyone can afford it bro...people even struggle to pay their bills after deliver."

@SeanrickyrozayJ replied:

"If you can afford to pay fees ,feed someone’s child for 20years and finding out a child is not yours And you can’t find 2k for DNA woa w’as3m."

@YawKarikar79272 also wrote:

"The average price of paternity test in Ghana is 3k. Let me start my susu now."

DNA test results clear Father Ankrah

Earlier YEN.oom.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok star, Father Ankrah was vindicated and cleared by DNA test results.

The result confirmed that Father Ankrah is not the biological father of the child he was accused of abandoning by a lady named Florence.

