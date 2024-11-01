Ghana legend Michael Essien has received his certificate after successfully completing a UEFA Certificate in Football Management Course.

The former Ghana international has been seeking knowledge in the game since hanging up his boots as he continues his journey to becoming a manager.

Essien has been working with FC Nordsajelland as assistant manager as part of his training.

Michael Essien successfully completes his UEFA Certificate in Football Management Course. Photo: Angel Martinez Twitter/ @MichaelEssien.

Source: Getty Images

In a post on social media, Essien expressed gratitude to his followers who kept encouraging him on his new path.

"Finally done with my UEFA certificate in football management journey. Thanks all for the help. I keep learning about the beautiful game," he wrote on X.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a stellar career during his days in the Premier League with Chelsea, where he won most of his career trophies including the 2012 UEFA Champions League.

Essien also represented some of the best clubs in the world including Real Madrid in Spain and AC Milan in Italy.

In his managerial career, he has been working with Niordsjaelland since 2020, per Transfermarkt.

Essien opens up on coaching career

Despite acquiring the necessary certificates, Essien is yet to manage a team as the head coach.

In a recent interview, the legendary footballer disclosed that he wanted a career around the game after football.

“When I was playing, if you asked me if I wanted to go into coaching, I would say no,” he said to Joy Sports.

"But as time passed, I started thinking: I’ve been in football all my life; why not take up coaching and acquire my license to still stay in football and be around the players?”

Essien completes UEFA Football Course

Source: YEN.com.gh