Ghanaian-Ameican actor and comedian Michael Blackson has come back to Ghana following his proposal to girlfriend Rada.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michael Blackson and his girlfriend known widely on social media as Mzradadarling, had touched down in Ghana and were seen in the actor's home.

The video showed the couple dancing as they received a rapturous welcome from the family of the award-winning comedian.

Michael Blackson revealed in his Instagram stories that he was bringing his girlfriend to his village in Ghana to seek his family's blessing as they prepared to get married.

According to him, he was coming to show Rada to his Ghanaian family and also seek their approval so he can go ahead with the marriage plans.

Michael Blackson and his girlfriend were seen dancing what looked like 'Adowa' as some drummers treated them to traditional music.

After posting the video on his official Instagram page, Michael Blackson captioned it: "The welcome party just begun in Ghana"

Source: Yen.com.gh