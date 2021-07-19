Staunch Stonebwoy fan, Aisha Modi, popularly known as She Loves Astonebwoy, has hit hard at comedienne Afia Schwar.

In a new video from her base in the United States, Modi described Schwar as a godmother who is disloyal to her daughters.

Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar have been involved in subtle social media banter in the past week over Moesha Boduong.

Moesha is known to be having troubles in her life. Modi and Schwar, who are both close to the actress, have been giving conflicting information.

But in her latest appearance on Instagram live, Modi minced no words when she called out Schwar.

She claimed that Schwar has been blackmailing people to take their money and even uses her daughter, Pena, to beg for money.

Ayisha Modi further went on to describe Schwar as a non-entity while recounting how she (Schwar) has become ungrateful to Delay after being brought into the limelight.

