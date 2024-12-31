A video of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah directing his followers on how to usher themselves into the new year has resurfaced online

The prophet and leader of The Believers Worship Centre said his members must not bathe after the last church service

The direction has generated significant traction on social media as Ghanaians share their thoughts

A video of Ghanaian televangelist Stephen Adom Kyei Duah instructing his Philadelphia movement members, who will be joining his cross-over service, has surfaced on social media.

The instruction appears to have been captured from a service several years ago.

Ghanaians share divided thoughts on Adom Kyei Duah's direction to Philadelphia church members. Source: ProphetAdomKyeiDuah

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the renowned religious figure and leader of The Believers Worship Centre told his members not to wash their bodies after the last church service of the year.

Adom Kyei Duah explained that his instruction was part of a divine direction for the members to experience a prosperous New Year.

Per his direction, the members are only allowed to bathe before the service, which starts at 10 p.m. According to him, the members are to bathe with a specific soap and sit behind their TVs and radios to participate in the service.

This year, the religious leader and his Philadelphia earned a lot of newsworthy moments, especially after his failed prophecy that Dr Bawumia would become the next president of Ghana after the 2024 elections.

Adom Kyei-Duah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Adom Kyei-Duah's direction to church members.

Adamson0241 said:

"He for do am for 1 month eerr🤣🤣"

Fred wrote:

"This direction de3 all brotherhood can do am..we don't bath dada😂😂😂"

maameafuaevablinks remarked:

"Adom oo pls I want to ask if we aa going to meet at katapor."

Lil Win sprays Adom Kyei with cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned actor Lil Win had been spotted in a Sunday fellowship at the Believers Worship Center.

The Kumawood actor sprayed plenty of GH₵200 cedi notes on the church's founder, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.

Lil Win's gesture towards his spiritual leader on the day of Dr Bawumia's visit went viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh