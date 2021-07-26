The Interior Minister has revealed that bullet-proof vests and helmets will be made available to police personnel

Ambrose Dery said the government is in talks with banks to make it possible

He made this know while speaking to citinews on the sidelines of the funeral rites of the late Constable General Emmanuel Osei

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Nyanyano, Accra - The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has revealed that bullet-proof vests and helmets will be made available to police personnel.

According to him, efforts are being made to provide bullet proof vests and helmets as well as body cams for police officers.

In a report filed by Citinews, Ambrose Dery said the government will facilitate discussions between the banks and the police to ensure the safety of the officers sent on escort duties with bullion vans.

Bullet-proof vests, helmets will be provided for police to protect against attacts – Dery

Source: UGC

He made this known while speaking to citinews on the sidelines of the funeral rites of the late Constable General Emmanuel Osei.

...discussions are ongoing between the IGP and the banking systems, and we are going to facilitate that to see how we ensure that the bankers and the police personnel are better protected than they are now,” he said.

What led to the death of Emmanuel Osei (Background)

Emmanuel Osei, aged 25, and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, were shot and killed by armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, whilst he was transporting money in the bullion van, YEN.com.gh reported.

According to eyewitnesses on the day of the unfortunate incident, Emmanuel was shot several times by the gunmen.

The driver of the bullion van also sustained gunshot injuries when the gunmen opened fire on them.

According to reports, bank staff who were also on board the bullion van luckily escaped unhurt.

On Saturday, July, 24, 2021, Emmanuel was laid to rest at Nyanyano in the Central Region.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen