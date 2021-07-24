34 suspected armed men are in the custody of the Upper East Police Command

They were arrest in a dawn swoop in the Zebilla and Tilli forest areas

This is as part of measures to deal with the increasing incidences of armed robberies and other security threats on the Bolgatanga-Bawku highway

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Bolgatanga - Thirty-four suspects are in the custody of the Upper East Regional Police Command in a dawn swoop in the Zebilla and Tilli forest areas.

This is as part of measures to deal with the increasing incidences of armed robberies and other security threats on the Bolgatanga-Bawku highway.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, two out of the 34 suspects, have been identified as part of a gang of five suspected robbers who are on the police wanted list.

34 suspected armed robbers in the grips of Upper East Police command

Source: UGC

During the raid, the police retrieved one gold detector and three motorbikes believed to have been stolen

Other items found on the suspects included; knives, a pair of scissors, some leaves suspected to be Indian hemp wrapped in plastic bags, and some mobile phones.

How is the robbery carried out? (Details)

The Public Affairs Officer of the Regional Police Command, ASP David Fianko-Okyere in a statement said the suspected armed robbers operate under the guise of shepherding their cattle.

He said these shepherds operated by pushing the cattle across the Bolgatanga-Bawku road and when motorists stop, then they use the opportunity to rob their victims at gunpoint.

They are believed to be herdsmen from nearby towns and villages along that stretch of road who perpetrate that crime.

Recruitment into army

Thousands of job-seeking young men and women have thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to participate in the documentation and medical screening process for recruitment into the Ghana Army.

In a report filed by Citinews, the people seen at the stadium include Senior High School graduates, and degree and diploma holders.

The screening process, which began as early as 7.00 am on Monday, July 19, 2021, is expected to end on Saturday, July 24, 2021, Commanding Officer for the 5th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Prince Tandoh has stated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen