Constable General Emmanuel Osei who was shot to death by armed robbers on June 14, 2021, has been given a posthumous promotion

He was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal

According to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, he died a hero

Nyanyano Kakraba - News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the policeman who was killed in the bullion van attack has been given a posthumous promotion to Lance corporal.

Prior to his untimely death, Emmanuel Bobbie who was providing security to the bullion van when he met his untimely death was a Constable General.

Speaking during the funeral ceremony of the late Emmanuel Osei, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, made the announcement.

In a report filed by Joynews, Dery said although Osei, met his untimely death on June 24, he died a hero and will forever be remembered as such.

“Emmanuel Osei, he died a patriot. He died a professional, with high standards in the Ghana Police Service. He is a hero, he joins a long list of heroes and heroines who have died in the Police Service and we will continue to remember him,” he said.

Late police officer laid to rest

The final funeral rites of the late Constable General Emmanuel Osei, who was shot to death during an attack on a bullion van at Jamestown, took place today, July 24.

The burial service took place at Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Parents and other relatives of the late Emmanuel Osei could not hold back their tears when they file past his body. Others were also seen rolling on the ground as they came face to face with the remains of their beloved.

What led to the death of Emmanuel Osei (Background)

Emmanuel Osei, aged 25, and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, was shot and killed by armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, whilst he was transporting money in the bullion van, YEN.com.gh reported.

According to eyewitnesses on the day of the unfortunate incident, Emmanuel was shot several times by the gunmen.

The driver of the bullion van also sustained gunshot injuries when the gunmen opened fire on them.

According to reports bank staff who were also on board the bullion van luckily escaped unhurt.

