Shatta Wale and Sarkodie are showing love to each other regardless of the current state of their friendship

The dancehall king has encouraged everyone to back Sarkodie as he prepares to unveil his new album on Friday

The initial date for the album release was Friday, July 9, 2021 but it was postponed to Friday, July 30, 2021

Shatta Wale has thrown his support behind Sarkodie as he prepares to release his new album, "No Pressure."

In a tweet, he called on all Ghanaians to support the rapper when the project is finally released. Initially scheduled to be released on Friday, July 9, 2021, it was postponed to Friday, July 30, 2021.

It was a good look for the once-close friends who are not necessarily on the best of terms.

"This week is for sark nation #NoPressureAlbum FireFireFire come on let’s gooooo !! tweeted Wale.

"Let’s all support @sarkodie on this ... Ghana !!!!#SHAXI #GOG"

"No Pressure" features collaborations with the likes of Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Wale (United States of America) and Giggs (United Kingdom.)

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adalyn Owusu Addo, also known as 'Titi' supported her father during a listening session for the "No Pressure" album.

Dressed in pink fitness clothes paired with white sneakers, she looked excited to be at the event held at the Adidas Originals store at Cantonments in Accra.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had received significant support from colleague Sarkodie following his new business venture announcement.

It came after a YEN.com.gh report that Wale is expanding his presence into the Taxi-hailing business. Sarkodie quote tweeted the initial announcement by Shatta Wale and hashtagged the tweet with the name of the company.

