Kanye West & Jay Z Reunite on New Song: "This Might Be the Return of the Throne"

Kanye West and Jay-Z have reunited and have finally worked on a new song together since the rumours of their rocky relationship surfaced some years back

Jay-Z features in Kanye West's new song which is on his highly-anticipated album Donda

Kanye excited hip-hop heads when he played the song during his listening event for Donda in Atlanta on Thursday night

Kanye West and Jay-Z have finally dropped a new song together. According to reports, it looks like the two hip-hop moguls have patched up their rocky relationship.

The new song is part of Kanye's highly-anticipated album, Donda. Many people went into a frenzy when they heard Jay-Z's verse in the song.

Kanye West and Jay Z have reunited in a new song that features on Donda.

Kanye West held a listening event for Donda at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night, 22 July. The Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmaker features on what seems to be the last track on the upcoming album.

According to Complex, Jay-Z even teased a possible sequel to their 2011 collaborative project, Watch the Throne. Music lovers took to Twitter to react to a snippet of the song posted by tweep @davesaitama.

The clip has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. Check out some of their comments below:

@SP33RFISH said:

"I got a feeling that the album will be the last great hip hop album of this generation... and it's making me sad."

@lutho_kote wrote:

"I never thought I’d see the day! Literally."

@RawIce commented:

"I got chillssssss. I'm so hyped."

@carlos_esconde wrote:

"This was my favorite part of the show omg."

@Alpha16132520 added:

"THIS MIGHT BE THE RETURN OF THE THRONE."

Kanye West misses bestie Jay-Z

In related news, Briefly News reported previously that Kanye West took to social media to share that he misses his bestie, Jay Z. Kanye and Jay-Z used to be tight back in 2011. They even released a collaborative studio album titled Watch the Throne.

The album had hits such as Otis and No Church in the Wild. The two stars are currently the richest rappers in the world. Kanye took to Twitter on 11 August last year and let tweeps know that as much as he is doing well by himself, he misses Jay. He tweeted:

"Miss my bro ... real talk."

When Kanye posted about missing Jay, some of his fans asked the two rappers to get back in studio and make Watch the Throne 2.

