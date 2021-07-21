Sarkodie's daughter supports him at album listening session; photos pop up

Sarkodie's daughter, Titi is proudly daddy's girl

In new photos online, she joined her father during an event to promote his upcoming album "No Pressure"

Adalyn Owusu-Addo is the first child of Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy

Photos have been shared online of Adalyn Owusu Addo, also known as 'Titi', supporting her father, Sarkodie, at the listening session for his upcoming album "No Pressure."

Dressed in pink fitness clothes paired with white sneakers, she looked excited to be at the event held at the Adidas Originals store at Cantonments in Accra.

"No Pressure" was initially scheduled to be released On July 9, 2021, but was postponed to July 30, 2021.

It features collaborations with the likes of Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Wale (United States of America) and Giggs (United Kingdom.)

See below photos of 'Titi' at her father's album listening session

And a video of her at the event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie's wife, Tracy poured her heart out on the occasion of his birthday.

She shared a video slide show of some of their family's sweet moments that include their children.

It shows the couple in happy times and the rapper being a father to their children, Titi and MJ.

Sharing the video, Tracy wished Sarkodie a happy birthday while praising him for giving her a beautiful experience as her lover. Tracy further hoped she and Sarkodie will continue making great memories together.

Meanwhile, UK-based Ghanaian actors Paapa Essiedu and Michaela Coel have earned nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards slated for September 19, 2021.

Essiedu is known for his work in theatre, film and television. He scored an Outstanding Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You.

Coel earned nominations in the Lead Actress, Best Director, and Best Writer categories. She was born Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson and is an actress, director, and producer.

