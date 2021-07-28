A young lady, Adejoke Lasisi, has honoured the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, with a framed portrait made from recycled waste

Presenting the gift to Oba Adeyeye, the lady said that it took her and her team a lot of time to come up with the art

Many people who saw photos of the gift were in awe as they commended Adejoke for a job well done

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young lady, Adejoke Lasisi, who is known for recycling 'pure' water sachets into beautiful art has done it again.

In a post on Wednesday, July 28, the lady said she had to come with a great gift for the Ooni of Ife when she realized that he was going to honour her as one of the ambassadors of the southwest.

The king was amazed by the gift. Photo source: Adejoke Lasisi

Source: UGC

They brainstormed

Adejoke said that she and her team had to think of something beautiful to bless the monarch with.

After much brainstorming, the lady and her group of creative artists came up with a fine portrait of the king made from water sachets woven straws.

Sharing photos of her presenting the gift to Ooni, Adejoke revealed that the King kept touching it in amazement.

See her post below:

Many praised her

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to her work below:

Mandy RO said:

"Beautiful work, it's amazing."

Stella Alao said:

"This is so creative and beautiful. Welldone Sis."

Kunle Awotiku said:

"Well said. So beautiful."

Ikeoluwa Adefemi said:

"It's lovely."

Hah Hajji said:

"Good job keep it up."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Another woman recycled waste

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported how the photos of a woman recycling waste plastic bottles into brooms went viral on social media after it was shared by the handle, @phalanndwa6. According to the social media user, the woman is an entrepreneur.

In the photos, the woman could be seen shredding the water bottles with scissors. Other snaps show shreds of the material affixed to different sticks.

Many people who engaged with the post said hers is a perfect example that Africa's game at innovation is unparalleled.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen