A Ghanaian man, Eugene, left his GH¢5,000 job as a procurement officer to seek greener pastures abroad

Eugene said he first moved from Ghana to Malta before settling in Germany, where he now earns more in two hours than he did monthly in Ghana

Several social media users who watched the video shared their opinions and asked further questions on what he said

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man left his procurement officer job, which paid GH¢5,000 to travel to Germany, and said he does not regret it.

Eugene said he first left Ghana for Malta to start a new life and search for greener pastures.

Eugene shares with DJ Nyaami why he left his GH¢5,000 salary-paying job to travel abroad. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Eugene said he was connected with some people in Malta, which is why he made his first move. He added that the individuals he met helped him to get a job.

Eugene subsequently moved to Germany. He said his salary for just two hours in Germany was more than his GH¢5,000 monthly salary in Ghana. He added that he can take care of his family back home.

“I left my GH¢5,000 salary job as a procurement officer in Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad. I am able to support my family now and they are happy. I sacrificed everything for my people.”

“I earn more when I work for two hours in Germany compared to working in Ghana. My daughter completed High School and I can now fund her university education because I work abroad. It would have been difficult if I had stayed back in Ghana," he added.

Eugene said that even though the relocation was not easy because of the language barrier, he would not discourage anyone who wanted to travel abroad.

He advised people who want to move to Europe on the countries.

“If anyone wants to travel to Europe, I’d suggest they go to Italy or Spain. It’s easier to get legal documents there. In Germany, it is difficult for migrants to find office jobs. Most migrants work as cleaners.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's relocation abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@AdelAlkaf said:

"Good one, wish him all the best."

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

"Nice one, if you're okay with your salary that's fine.... May God bless your hustle 🎉."

@emmanuelnkrumah7196 said:

"Mr. Obeng Darko will tell this man that “ You don’t know your history “ and thus why you speak like this 😁."

@GhanaForYouUpdates wrote:

"I don't trust what this man is saying. Earning 5,000 cedis in Ghana is good and better than working 2 or 3 jobs abroad just to keep up with bills."

@franciscamarfowaa3181 asked:

"And can you even pay your rent with that of your two hour job?"

Ghanaian soldier leaves to join US Army

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Ghanaian army officer and Flagstaff House nurse resigned from his job and joined the US Army.

Richmond Tebiri said he was a soldier in the Ghanaian army for 19 years and retired as a Warrant Officer II.

According to him, even though he was living well in Ghana, he wanted a better education and future for his children.

Netizens who watched the video shared their opinions on Richmond Tebiri's story.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh