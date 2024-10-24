A post by the wife of renowned televangelist, Pastor Elvis Agyemang celebrating her husband on his birthday has surfaced online

In the X post, the wife of the renowned pastor highlighted the tremendous impact he's had on the lives of his congregants and his family

In the X post, the wife of the renowned and shared their views in the comments section

Lady Mercy, the wife of renowned Ghanaian pastor and televangelist Elvis Agyemang has warmed hearts on social media with a touching message to her husband on his birthday.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang on October 24, 2024, marked his 36th birthday. Friends and loved ones have celebrated him by sending in their goodwill messages, etc.

Lady Mercy, wife of Alpha Hour pastor is celebrating husband with a romantic message on his birthday. Image source: Lady Mercy Agyemang Elvis

Source: Twitter

His beloved wife could not want be left out on this occasion also sent in her well wishes. In a long message shared on X, she highlighted many great qualities of her husband that makes him an outstanding man of God.

“You are a gift to humanity. At any point in time you are ready to give you all. Today, I’ve seen that this heart of yours has made God trust you with 1000’s of people. Your generosity is unrivaled. Today we also wish we can give you something precious because you have been a giver for years.”

She also touched the tremendous impact Pastor Elvis Agyemang has made in her life and wished him the best in his new year.

“Happy happy birthday honey. Thank you, thank you, thank you for everything, thank you for the many opportunities you give me. Someone told me recently that "Lady Mercy" is now a brand name, everyone knows Lady Mercy, I know it's all because you allowed me to shine. Thank you for trusting me with many things. I thank God for your life.May this new year be the beginning of your rising.”

See the post below:

More goodwill messages pour in for Pastor

Netizens who saw the post by Lady Mercy were delighted and also sent in their goodwill messages to the renowned pastor.

@Official_Sly145 wrote:

"Happy birthday to you Pastor Elvis. God bless your good work, soar in God's depth of wisdom. May he elevate you in higher dimensions in our generation. Words will fail me concerning your love and passion for the body of Christ. God bless you sir!

@Zaroo15 wrote:

"Today is the day the Lord has blessed. Happy birthday papa. God bless you sir."

@KennedyKumfo wrote:

"Happy birthday Pastor Elvis. God richly bless you for all you do."

Pastor Elvis builds schools for deprived communities

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian preacher Pastor Elvis Agyemang has built schools for some deprived communities.

The gesture was to ensure that kids in those communities get access to quality education, which includes quality infrastructure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh