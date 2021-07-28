A Cape Coast High Court has canceled the parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

Justice Boakye in his ruling on Wednesday, July 28, said the parliamentary candidate, Joe Gyakye Quason had dual citizenship while contesting for the seat.

This according to the judge, was a breach of the provisions of the constitution.

More soon...

