Police Involved In Another Accident, 5 Officers Left Injured At Nsawam

Police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road

The incident involved a Toyota pickup which experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on the Adeiso-Nsawam road

Victims in the crash were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and the accident vehicles impounded

A police patrol team from the Nsawam District Command was involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup which had experienced mechanical challenges.

The accident resulted in five officers being injured.

At least five of the victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, while the vehicles involved were impounded for testing as part of police investigations.

The accident resulted in five officers being injured.

Source: Getty Images

The vehicle the police crashed into had five people on board.

This crash comes after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

Police said the Police Management Board (POMAB) visited the families of the deceased officers to inform and commiserate with them formally.

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, spoke on the phone with family members of the deceased personnel.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh