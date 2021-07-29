Don't neglect your dreams - Proud woman says as she graduates

Another young South African woman has made Mzansi proud after bagging a qualification from Tshwane University of Technology

Lebo Maduna says she nearly gave up on becoming a graduate in operations management and her message to South Africans is not to neglect your dreams

The stunning graduate’s inspiring story has seriously touched many on social media through the Varsity World platform

New Tshwane University of Technology graduate Lebo Maduna has a special message for Mzansi citizens and that is not to neglect your dreams. Maduna’s story is profiled by Varsity World via Facebook.

Maduna says after passing Grade 12 she didn’t have an idea which course or career she can pursue and nearly followed a career she didn’t love.

The stunning woman explains she never gave up on her dream despite seeing her peers graduating from tertiary institutions. After bagging a qualification in operations management, Maduna states that her journey had disappointments but she kept going.

The post reads:

"After matriculating I didn't know what I wanted to study and found myself doing something I didn't like for the sake of being a university student. Two years in, I had to decide if I was going to continue doing something I didn't have a passion for or forget about the years lost and go after my dream.

“I chose my dream. I had to look at my peers graduate in record time thinking I'll never get there but God kept me through the sleepless nights and what seemed to be a never ending road. Countless disappointments and bitter moments but all was worth it because I'm doing the one thing I've always wanted to do. My message to everyone is, don't neglect your dreams.”

@Statistics probability said:

“Congratulations, hard work and commitment always pay.”

@Mahlogonolo matjomane said:

“After taking a two years gap year I think again about future and go back to school In 2021 after I matriculate in 2018 I passed with higher certificate and now I upgrade my results is never too late to make myself proud.”

@King Mittos said:

“Woow congratulations, beautiful.”

@Phekzith Mjoli said:

“Congrats.”

@Tshepo Padii said:

“What is an operations manager?? And also in which work industry they work on?”

@Leehle Goomede said:

“I can slightly relate to this. I am also lost being in a wrong field is what I Abhor right now chasing my dreams is what am after even if I don't finish in recorded time but I know that one day I will be doing a job that I enjoy.”

Source: Yen Ghana