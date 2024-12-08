Former president John Dramani is leading Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Zanetor Rawlings' constituency, Klottey Korle

Zanetor shared a picture of the provisional results, which indicated that the former president had garnered 60.22 percent while Dr Bawumia had garnered 37.41 percent

Many NDC supporters thronged the comment section to celebrate and also congratulate Zanetor as she claimed victory in her constituency as well

Former president John Dramani Mahama is leading the vote count in the Klottey Korle Constituency, as ballot counting continues in all the regions.

2024 Ghana Election: NDC candidate John Mahama leads Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of NPP In Klottey Korle, Zanetor Rawlings shares results

Mahama leads in Klottey Korle

The current MP for the constituency, Zanetor Rawlings shared the provisional results on her Instagram page.

In the results, the daughter of the late president Jerry John Rawlings, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had garnered 19,343 votes, representing 60.22 percent.

On the other hand, his close rival current Vice President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, garnered 12,016 votes, representing 37.41 percent.

Meanwhile, Zanetor is on the verge of retaining her seat as the MP for the Klottey Korle Constituency after she shared provisional results.

In the provisional results, she had garnered 18,057 votes, representing 60.53 percent, while her close rival, NPP's Valentino Nortey, garnered 11,625 votes, representing 38.97 percent.

Mahama versus Bawumia provisional results

Zanetor versus Valentino provisional results

Reactions to the provisional results from Klottey Korle

Below are the exciting reactions from Ghanaians after Zanetor announced that Mahama was leading in her constituency in the ballot count:

missgloria_k said:

"The 37% is even too much for Bawumia."

_adomasante said:

"37% of Ghanaian voters need serious education and not free education."

chelsy_mensah said:

"This is a victory for all our fallen soldiers 🕊️🤍☂️."

dorrybab said:

"Ghana will rise again 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚ey3 zuuuuuuuu."

gh_cardi_b said:

"Ghana is green. Osu loves you 🔥❤️🤍💚🖤."

owusuwaa_bofah said:

"The victory of JM is coming again…again…again and again🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

simply_kod said:

"CONGRATULATIONS! Zee."

