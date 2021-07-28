A young man in the United States has got people talking on social media after posting a photo of himself and an employee of the University he graduated from

The man described the graduation photo as his favourite, saying the employee fed him for four years in school

According to the young graduate, he will never take the woman for granted; eliciting reactions from people

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A student finished from the University of Illinois and kept one of his graduation photos close to his heart.

The young graduate said the woman, who worked at the campus' Subway, fed him for four years.

The young graduate said he will never take the kindhearted woman for granted. Photo credit: izeezusizeezus/reddit

Source: UGC

In the adorable photo the graduate with the handle izeezusizeezus shared on reddit, he could be seen standing next to the kindhearted woman who didn't let him starve in school.

The graduate promised never to take the woman for granted.

In his words:

“My favorite graduation photo that I took. This woman at my campus’ Subway kept me fed for 4 years.”

“When I was low on money, she came through for me. I’ll never take her for granted.”

Many react to the adorable photo on Reddit

Reacting, LowKeyWalrus said:

"So many people think they are "self made". My grandpa used to say "the only thing that is truly your own doing is the dump you took". God bless that old fart."

MagentaHawk commented:

"It's such a hard concept for me to get across to a libertarian friend that no man is an island and that we are helped by so many people in society both living and dead that we can never claim that we owe no one anything or that we are self made."

Poopnyoself wrote:

"I can’t succeeded alone, but all of my problems are my own."

conconbar93 said:

"That’s what I’m talking about. And when you strike it big, shoot her those job referrals."

Lady who makes bricks to send herself to school finally graduates

In other news, a young lady identified as Sharon Mbabazi was celebrated on social media as she graduated from Mutesa 1 Royal University after sponsoring herself with the money she made from brick-making.

In a LinkedIn post by a man named Elphas Saizi, the Ugandan lady bagged a degree in communications and proved to the world that persistence is key.

According to Elphas, Sharon lost her mum at the tender age of five, and in pursuit of her dream, she started making bricks as a way of earning a living.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates! Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh