Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to initiate serious reforms in the party

He said the current system where one man controls the direction of the party is not the best, and the political outfit must be rescued

He added that the cultic followership of one man's whims and caprices must be brought to an end

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to undergo serious reforms to prevent a single individual from dominating the party.

In a statement issued on December 18, 2024, he said the party needed to guard against past mistakes and urged the leadership to take deliberate steps to rescue it after its massive defeat in the 2024 elections.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and former Energy Minister Boakye Agayrko says the party must be rescued from one man's hands.

Source: Facebook

His call comes amidst growing concerns about the party’s future after Ghanaians overwhelmingly rejected it in the 2024 election.

Boakye Agyarko noted that while reforms are needed as soon as possible, the party’s leadership should not rush to initiate them, as coordinated efforts are important to achieve the desired reforms.

He reminded the party that a similar push for reforms in 2009 led to power being centralised under one person, hampered the party’s progress.

He said the call to rescue the party must be such that the party does not end up in one person’s hands.

He stressed that the party must become a party of like-minded individuals working towards national development rather than one person’s personal property.

Boakye Agyarko also stressed that the party must not devolve into a cultic organisation that religiously follows one person’s agenda.

He said a critical look at the party’s past mistakes would allow for thoughtful and strategic reforms in the near future.

Boakye Agyarko reveals strained relationship with Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that Boakye Agyarko revealed that he decided not to speak to President Nana Akufo-Addo following his dismissal from the Energy Ministry in 2018.

The former energy minister explained that his decision not to have a relationship with the president was not out of hatred.

He said he was now focused on his ambition to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh