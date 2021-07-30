Award-winning music duo Dope Nation have stormed Christ Ambassadors School to perform for Oswald and his friends as they mark their end of term celebration dubbed 'Our Day.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Zanku hitmakers were at the forecourt of the school performing their song.

Students of the school could be seen having a thrill time as they danced and sang along to the song.

Oswald went viral after a letter he wrote to his mother prior to his Our Day, went viral on social media.

Our Day: Video drops as Dope Nation storms Oswald's school to perform for them

Source: Instagram

Source: Yen News