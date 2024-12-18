Global site navigation

Oheneni Adazoa Breaks Silence After Her 'Bell Boy' Got Fired From Sompa FM, Emotional Video Drops
People

Oheneni Adazoa Breaks Silence After Her 'Bell Boy' Got Fired From Sompa FM, Emotional Video Drops

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • Ghanaian media personality and presenter at Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa, has reacted to the dismissal of his 'Bell Boy' from her show, Sompa Nkommo
  • In a touching video, Oheneni wished him well in his next endeavours while stating how much she had missed him
  • Netizens who saw the video were very emotional as they expressed their views in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa has broken her silence after her long-time assistant, Odifour Paul Kwabena, was dismissed from Sompa FM.

Odifour Paul Kwabena had become a beloved part of the show following his role as the 'Bell Boy' on Sompa Nkommo.

Oheneni Adazoa, Breaks Silence, Bell Boy, Got Fired, Sompa FM, Odifour Paul Kwabena
Oheneni Adazoa is speaking on her Bell Boy's dismissal. Image source: Sompa Nkommo
Source: TikTok

Unfortunately, recent episodes of the show had been aired without Kwabena's presence, igniting curiosity among fans.

It has now been confirmed that he was dismissed from the station due to misconduct.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking for the first time after his assistant got fired, Oheneni Adazoa expressed her sadness over the situation.

Read also

Ghanaian man abroad yearns for love, cries out in video: "I've been lonely for two years"

She spoke highly of Odifour Kwabena's dedication to the show and opened up about how much she had missed him.

Oheneni extended her best wishes to Kwabena, wishing him success in his future endeavours. She prayed fervently for God's blessings upon his life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Oheneni over her

Netizens who saw the video of Oheneni's response to the matter were touched. They hailed the renowned media personality for exhibiting maturity in handling the matter.

@Popolia wrote:

"Thank u Mama with wisdom."

@Rina wrote:

"I'm lost o. Where is the bell man?"

@Ajubi4 wrote:

"Mafe wo is so emotional more than I miss you."

@Merslynb wrote:

"Tell Ibj to stop spoiling his nam please."

@lovelygoldkaakyir wrote:

"Awww am in tears oooo... onyame nka wo nso woho."

@NANA ANTWI Boasiako wrote:

"Her words make cry."

@Sofo Ba wrote:

"Wisdom with maturity speaking here."

Read also

Efiewura actress Little dies, Kwame Dzokoto pens emotional tribute: "John Mahama invested so much"

@Richie Rich wrote:

"After producer coming out to disgrace him hmmmm."

@davidboampong wrote:

"Thank you Madam as long as he's alive it shall well, so let Jah music flow."

Oheneni says friend nearly collapsed her marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Oheneni Adazoa opened up about how her friend tried to ruin her marriage.

In a video, she noted that the trusted friend advised her to cheat on her husband and even offered to introduce her to a man.

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback as they expressed their views in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

Hot: