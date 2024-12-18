Ghanaian media personality and presenter at Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa, has reacted to the dismissal of his 'Bell Boy' from her show, Sompa Nkommo

In a touching video, Oheneni wished him well in his next endeavours while stating how much she had missed him

Netizens who saw the video were very emotional as they expressed their views in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa has broken her silence after her long-time assistant, Odifour Paul Kwabena, was dismissed from Sompa FM.

Odifour Paul Kwabena had become a beloved part of the show following his role as the 'Bell Boy' on Sompa Nkommo.

Oheneni Adazoa is speaking on her Bell Boy's dismissal. Image source: Sompa Nkommo

Unfortunately, recent episodes of the show had been aired without Kwabena's presence, igniting curiosity among fans.

It has now been confirmed that he was dismissed from the station due to misconduct.

Speaking for the first time after his assistant got fired, Oheneni Adazoa expressed her sadness over the situation.

She spoke highly of Odifour Kwabena's dedication to the show and opened up about how much she had missed him.

Oheneni extended her best wishes to Kwabena, wishing him success in his future endeavours. She prayed fervently for God's blessings upon his life.

Netizens hail Oheneni over her

Netizens who saw the video of Oheneni's response to the matter were touched. They hailed the renowned media personality for exhibiting maturity in handling the matter.

@Popolia wrote:

"Thank u Mama with wisdom."

@Rina wrote:

"I'm lost o. Where is the bell man?"

@Ajubi4 wrote:

"Mafe wo is so emotional more than I miss you."

@Merslynb wrote:

"Tell Ibj to stop spoiling his nam please."

@lovelygoldkaakyir wrote:

"Awww am in tears oooo... onyame nka wo nso woho."

@NANA ANTWI Boasiako wrote:

"Her words make cry."

@Sofo Ba wrote:

"Wisdom with maturity speaking here."

@Richie Rich wrote:

"After producer coming out to disgrace him hmmmm."

@davidboampong wrote:

"Thank you Madam as long as he's alive it shall well, so let Jah music flow."

