100 inspiring Bible verses about truth that inspire honesty and integrity

If you are a Christian who reads the Bible, you may have noticed that the scriptures have often repeated the word ‘truth’. The repetition is from the concept that truth is not an abstract idea or philosophical mystery. Instead, truth is a person, and that person is Jesus Christ. That is why one of the many Bible verses about truth came from the book of John 14:6 when Jesus answered his disciples by saying, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

For Christians, the first step to truth is to seek Jesus first and acknowledge that they are sinners in need of forgiveness, atonement, and justification. Your acknowledgement will cause you to repent. You can begin this by reading more Bible verses about truth to inspire your resolve for honesty and integrity.

Inspiring Bible verses about truth and honesty

Truth is a universal topic that we all seek to know and understand. Whether it's knowing the truth or speaking the truth, both are found in a growing relationship with God. Here are 100 inspiring Bible verses about the truth that inspire honesty and integrity.

Bible verses about the truth

What does the Bible say about truth? It says that Christians should speak and seek the truth because God’s word is true. God cannot lie, and truth moves people closer to understanding the promises made by Jesus. Here are Bible verses about the truth:

1 Corinthians 5:8 - Therefore, let us keep the Festival, not with the old bread leavened with malice and wickedness, but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.

1 Corinthians 13:6 - Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.

2 John 1:2 - Because of the truth, which lives in us and will be with us forever.

2 John 1:3 - Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and Jesus Christ, the Father's Son, will be with us in truth and love.

3 John 1:4 - I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.

Acts 20:28 - Keep watch over yourselves and all the flock that the Holy Spirit has made you overseers. Be shepherds of the church of God, which he bought with his blood.

Colossians 1:5 - The faith and love that spring from the hope stored up for you in heaven and about which you have already heard in the true message of the gospel.

Daniel 10:21 - But first, I will tell you what is written in the Book of Truth. (No one supports me against them except Michael, your prince.

Ephesians 1:13 - And you also were included in Christ when you heard the message of truth, the gospel of your salvation. When you believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit.

Ephesians 4:21 - When you heard about Christ and were taught in him by the truth that is in Jesus.

John 1:17 - For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.

John 3:16 - For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

John 3:17 - For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.

John 4:24 - God is Spirit, and his worshipers must worship in the Spirit and truth.

John 8:31 - To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, "If you hold to my teaching, you are my disciples.

John 15:26 - When the Advocate comes, whom I will send to you from the Father—the Spirit of truth who goes out from the Father—he will testify about me.

John 16:7 - But truly I tell you, it is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Advocate will not come to you; but I will send him to you if I go.

Proverbs 16:6 - Through love and faithfulness, sin is atoned for; through the fear of the Lord, evil is avoided.

Psalm 5:6 - Psalm 5:6 is one of the many Bible verses about the truth. It says: You destroy those who tell lies. The bloodthirsty and deceitful you, Lord, detest.

Titus 1:2 - In the hope of eternal life, God, who does not lie, promised before the beginning of time.

Bible verses about integrity

The Christian command to integrity is a command to both talk and walk in the way of Jesus. A person that walks in integrity walks securely. Here is what the Bible says about integrity:

1 John 4:6 - We are from God, and whoever knows God listens to us, but whoever is not from God does not listen to us. This is how we recognize the Spirit of truth and the Spirit of falsehood.

1 John 2:27 - As for you, the anointing you received from him remains in you, and you do not need anyone to teach you. But as his anointing teaches you about all things and as that anointing is real, not counterfeit—just as it has taught you, remain in him.

1 Peter 1:23 - For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God.

1 Timothy 3:15 - If I am delayed, you will know how people ought to conduct themselves in God’s household, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and foundation of the truth.

2 Timothy 2:24 - And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but must be kind to everyone, able to teach, not resentful.

2 Timothy 3:16 - All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training in righteousness.

Deuteronomy 32:4 - He is the Rock, his works are perfect, and all his ways are. A faithful God who does no wrong, upright and just is he.

Ephesians 6:14 - Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place.

James 5:12 - Above all, my brothers and sisters, do not swear—not by heaven or by earth or by anything else. All you need to say is a simple "Yes" or "No." Otherwise, you will be condemned.

John 8:36 - So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.

Matthew 22:16 - They sent their disciples to him along with the Herodians. "Teacher," they said, "we know that you are a man of integrity and that you teach the way of God following the truth. Others don't sway you because you pay no attention to who they are.

Psalm 15:2 - The one whose walk is blameless, who does what is righteous, who speaks the truth from their heart;

Psalm 34:13 - Keep your tongue from evil and your lips from telling lies.

Psalm 119:142 - Your righteousness is everlasting, and your law is true.

Ephesians 5:9 - For the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth.

Hebrews 11:1 - Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.

James 1:18 - He chose to give us birth through the word of truth, that we might be a kind of firstfruits of all he created.

Job 34:12 - It is unthinkable that God would do wrong, that the Almighty would pervert justice.

John 1:14 - The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the One and Only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.

John 14:17 - The Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.

Bible verses about honesty

Since God cannot lie, he sets the example for all of His people. Therefore, God desires that Christians follow His example in all they do, including being honest. Here are Bible verses about honesty:

1 John 1:6 - If we claim to have fellowship with him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth.

1 John 1:8 - If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.

1 John 3:18 - Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.

1 Peter 1:22 - Now that you have purified yourselves by obeying the truth so that you have sincere love for each other, love one another deeply, from the heart.

2 John 1:4 - It has given me great joy to find some of your children walking in the truth, just as the Father commanded us.

2 Peter 3:16 - He writes the same way in all his letters, speaking in them of these matters. His letters contain some things that are hard to understand, which ignorant and unstable people distort, as they do the other Scriptures, to their destruction.

2 Timothy 2:15 - Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth.

3 John 1:3 - It gave me great joy when some believers came and testified about your faithfulness to the truth, telling how you continue to walk in it.

Exodus 34:6 - And he passed in front of Moses, proclaiming, “The Lord, the Lord, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.

Genesis 42:16 - Send one of your numbers to get your brother; the rest of you will be kept in prison so that your words may be tested to see if you are telling the truth. If you are not, then as indeed as Pharaoh lives, you are spies!"

Hebrews 6:18 - God did this so that, by two unchangeable things in which God can't lie, we who have fled to take hold of the hope set before us may be greatly encouraged.

John 8:44 - You belong to your Father, the devil, and you want to carry out your Father's desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the Father of lies.

John 8:46 - Can any of you prove me guilty of sin? If I am telling the truth, why don’t you believe me?

Proverbs 16:13 - Kings take pleasure in honest lips; they value the one who speaks what is right.

Proverbs 20:28 - Love and faithfulness keep a king safe; through love, his throne is made secure.

Proverbs 28:13 - Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.

Psalm 26:3 - For I have always been mindful of your unfailing love and have lived in reliance on your faithfulness.

Psalm 51:6 - Yet you desired faithfulness even in the womb; you taught me wisdom in that secret place.

Psalm 85:10 - Love and faithfulness meet together; righteousness and peace kiss each other.

Psalm 119:30 - I have chosen the way of faithfulness; I have set my heart on your laws.

Bible verses about speaking truth

For a Christian, speaking the truth means you should stay true to who you are, whether your feelings, opinions, or morals. It is wrong for you to hide what you feel for the sake of another person’s approval. Here is what the Bible says about speaking the truth.

1 Kings 17:24 - Then the woman said to Elijah, “Now I know that you are a man of God and that the word of the Lord from your mouth is the truth.”

Ephesians 4:15 - Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ.

Ephesians 4:25 - Therefore, each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour, for we are all members of one body.

Exodus 20:16 - You shall not give false testimony against your neighbour.

John 16:13 - But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come.

John 17:17 - Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.

John 18:37 - You are a king, then!” said Pilate. Jesus answered, "You say that I am a king. The reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Therefore, everyone on the side of truth listens to me."

John 18:38 - What is truth?" retorted Pilate. With this, he went out again to the Jews gathered there and said, "I find no basis for a charge against him.

Romans 1:18 - The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people who suppress the truth by their wickedness.

Romans 1:25 - They exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshipped and served created things rather than the Creator—who is forever praised. Amen.

Proverbs 10:32 - The righteous lips know what finds favour, but the mouth of the wicked only what is perverse.

Proverbs 12:17 - An honest witness tells the truth, but a false witness tells lies.

Proverbs 12:19 - Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue lasts only a moment.

Proverbs 12:22 - The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in trustworthy people.

Psalm 12:3 - May the Lord silence all flattering lips and every boastful tongue.

Psalm 15:3 - Whose tongue utters no slander, who does no wrong to a neighbour, and casts no slur on others;

Psalm 33:4 - For the word of the Lord is right and true; he is faithful in all he does.

Psalm 119:105 - Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.

Psalms 119:160 - All your words are true; all your righteous laws are eternal.

Zechariah 8:16 - These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to each other, and render true and sound judgment in your courts.

Bible verses about seeking the truth KJV

Christians should seek the truth because it is paramount to revealing their prominence. Seeking truth is also seeking God. One way of achieving this is by reading the following verses:

1 John 5:20 - We also know that the Son of God has come and has given us understanding so that we may know him who is true. And we are in him who is true by being in his Son Jesus Christ. He is the true God and eternal life.

2 Corinthians 4:4 - The God of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers so that they cannot see the light of the gospel that displays the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.

2 Timothy 2:7 - Reflect on what I am saying, for the Lord will give you insight into all this.

2 Timothy 2:25 - Opponents must be gently instructed, hoping that God will grant them repentance leading them to a knowledge of the truth.

John 4:23 - Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in the Spirit and truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks.

John 8:32 - John 8:32 has one of the best Bible verses about seeking truth. It says: Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

John 14:6 - Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Matthew 6:33 - But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

Philippians 4:8 - Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

Proverbs 30:5 - Every word of God is flawless; he is a shield to those who take refuge in him.

Psalm 23:3 - He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.

Psalms 25:5 - Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savoir, and my hope is in you all day long.

Psalm 25:10 - All the ways of the Lord are loving and faithful toward those who keep the demands of his covenant.

Psalm 43:3 - Send me your light and your faithful care, let them lead me; let them bring me to your holy mountain, to the place where you dwell.

Psalms 86:11 - Teach me your way, Lord, that I may rely on your faithfulness; give me an undivided heart, that I may fear your name.

Psalms 145:18 - The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.

Revelation 22:14 - Blessed are those who wash their robes, that they may have the right to the tree of life and may go through the gates into the city.

Revelation 22:15 - Outside are the dogs, those who practice magic arts, the sexually immoral, the murderers, the idolaters and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.

Romans 10:17 - Consequently, faith comes from hearing the message, and the message is heard through the word about Christ.

Titus 1:1 - Paul, a servant of God and an apostle of Jesus Christ, further the faith of God's elect and their knowledge of the truth that leads to godliness.

You can find the Bible verses about truth in the books of Ephesians 4:25, John 17:17, and Psalms 15:12. Truth is essential to Christians because it manifests itself through Jesus Christ. Therefore, a person that speaks the truth speaks the truth of Jesus.

