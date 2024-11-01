Akwasi Kardashian Funeral: Relative Of Late GH Socialite Speaks Ahead Of His One-Week Service
- The death of Akwasi Kardashian devastated many Ghanaians who were rooting for the embattled socialite to recover
- The news about his death has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on his condition
- A relative of the late actor has opened up about the late socialite's final moments before his passing
On October 28, the death of Ghanaian socialite and model Akwasi Kardashian's death surfaced on social media.
Blogger Sammy Kay, who was in close contact with Akwasi after sharing his fund-raising appeal, confirmed the news.
According to reports from Akwasi Kardashian's folks, he gave up the ghost on Saturday October 26 morning around 7:30 am.
Akwasi, born Stephen Sasu Gyan, launched a GH¢700,000 to help him fight the condition.
Although he didn't meet the fundraising target, Akwasi Kardashian's sister said they received several donations which helped with his treatment.
The relative opened up about the singer's final moments after being admitted to Korle-Bu for the past month, saying,
"He was supposed to go for dialysis three times in a week. We normally pay GH¢400. We chose to take him two times a week. He got an infection around where his dialysis tube was inserted. That was the main issue why he was taken to Korlebu."
Ghanaians mourn with Akwasi Kardashian's family
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akwasi Kardashian, often referred to as Ghana's male Barbie doll's death.
qwame_jeffrey said:
Is shocking how the people he was mingling with was hailing him but when he needed help they all vanished.but they’ll be doing their things at the funeral Hnmm we should always becareful of the people we surround ourselves with.RIP AKWESI
slym_jnr wrote:
Be mindful of this skin care products ..ooh our skin absorbs whatever we apply on it through the pores on the skin .. Stop all these products , bleaching and stuffs
nhyiravictoryroyal_victory noted:
Let Give our life to Christ and hold Him On High in Our life.
_.esinam__ commented:
May his soul rest in peace, amen.
Moesha Boduong suffers a stroke
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned actress Moesha Boduong suffered a debilitating stroke, leaving her paralysed and unable to walk for several months.
Footage of the actress arriving in church for prayers left many fans disturbed as they weighed in on her career.
