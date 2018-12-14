Powerful praise and worship Bible verses (with pictures)

Worship is one of the fundamental elements of Christianity. It is defined as a form of honour and love for God arising from an unquestioning devotion. While there are numerous ways Christians can worship God, all are meant to show reverence to him. The Bible emphasizes the essence of worship by mentioning it severally in both testaments. Which are some inspirational worship Bible verses one can check out today?

Worship involves a spiritual intimacy between a Christian and God and sets them apart from those who worship other gods.

Praise and worship Bible verses

Which Bible verse talks about praise and worship? Here is a look at some amazing praise and worship verses in the Bible.

Praise verses

The art of praise is highly talked about in the Bible, both in the old and new testaments. Here are some select verses about praising God.

We praise you, God, we praise you, for your name is near; people tell of your wonderful deeds. Psalms 75:1

That my soul may sing praise to You and not be silent. O Lord my God, I will give thanks to You forever. Psalm 30:12

Sing to the LORD! Give praise to the LORD! He rescues the life of the needy from the hands of the wicked. Jeremiah 20:13

Praise the Lord. Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever. Psalm 106:1

Praise be to the Lord, to God our Savior, who daily bears our burdens. Psalm 68:19

Now I, Nebuchadnezzar, praise and exalt and glorify the King of heaven because everything he does is right, and all his ways are just. And for those who walk in pride, he is able to humble. Daniel 4:37

Not to us, Lord, not to us, but to your name be the glory because of your love and faithfulness. Psalm 115:1

My lips will shout for joy when I sing praise to you, I, whom you have delivered. Psalm 71:23

Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. Colossians 3:16

I will tell of your name to my brothers; in the midst of the congregation, I will sing your praise. Hebrews 2:12

I will praise you, Lord, among the nations; I will sing of you among the peoples. Psalm 108:3

I will give you thanks in the great assembly; among the throngs, I will praise you. Psalm 35:18

I will give thanks to the Lord because of his righteousness; I will sing the praises of the name of the Lord Most High. Psalm 7:17

I thank and praise you, God of my ancestors: You have given me wisdom and power, you have made known to me what we asked of you, and you have made known to us the dream of the King. Daniel 2:23

But as for me, I shall sing of Your strength; Yes, I shall joyfully sing of Your lovingkindness in the morning, for You have been my stronghold and a refuge in the day of my distress. Psalm 59:16

Bible verses about worship

What are some great Bible verses to use when leading worship? Here is an inspirational collection of Bible verses for worship you can choose from.

Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in the Spirit and in truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks. John 4:23

Worship the Lord your God, and his blessing will be on your food and water. I will take away sickness from among you. Exodus 23:25 (NIV)

Worship the Lord in holy attire; Tremble before Him, all the earth. Psalm 96:9

Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our "God is a consuming fire. Hebrews 12:28

Then Ezra blessed the Lord the great God. And all the people answered, "Amen, Amen!" while lifting their hands; then they bowed low and worshipped the Lord with their faces to the ground. Nehemiah 8:6

The whole assembly bowed in worship while the musicians played and the trumpets sounded. All this continued until the sacrifice of the burnt offering was completed. 2 Chronicles 29:28

Oh, come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker! Psalm 95:6

No longer will there be anything accursed, but the throne of God and of the Lamb will be in it, and his servants will worship him. Revelation 22:3

Let us go into His dwelling place; Let us worship at His footstool. Psalm 132:7

Jesus said to him, "Away from me, Satan! For it is written: 'Worship the Lord your God and serve him only.' Matthew 4:10

Jesus said to her, "Woman, believe me, the hour is coming when neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem will you worship the Father." John 4:21

I appeal to you, therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Romans 12:1

God is Spirit, and those who worship him must worship in Spirit and truth. John 4:24

Ascribe to the Lord the glory due his name; bring an offering and come before him. Worship the Lord in the splendour of his holiness. 1 Chronicles 16:29

All the earth will worship You and will sing praises to You; They will sing praises to Your name. Selah. Psalm 66:4

What does the Bible say about worship?

Worship is a form of honour to God for his eternal love for us. It is essentially a genuine form of love that arises from unquestioning devotion. When Christians worship God, it means they love God so much that they do not question him at all.

What are the 4 types of worship?

The four types of worship are music (praise), prayer, thanksgiving, and confession.

What is a heart of worship in the Bible?

A heart of worship is one that delights in Jesus and expresses praise to him for the true things the scriptures teach us about who he is and what he has accomplished for us (Christians).

There are numerous praise and worship Bible verses that touch on the when, how, and why to honour God. Worship is a key element of Christianity and is widely mentioned in both the new and old testaments.

