Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has named the player he believes most deserved a Ballon d’Or win but never received it.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Drogba, known for his own illustrious career as a relentless goal-scorer, has shifted gears in recent years to serve as a Ballon d’Or gala presenter, bringing a charismatic ease to his role.

Didier Drogba stated there’s one player who, despite never winning the Ballon d'Or, deserved it more than anyone

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with B/R Football, the Ovorian icon was asked to name the player he felt most deserved the coveted award but missed out.

Without hesitation, Drogba declared:

“Thierry Henry. He deserved it like ten times.”

Drogba praised Henry’s impact in both the Premier League and with the French national team, highlighting his ability to turn games single-handedly with remarkable goals, especially in crucial Champions League moments.

“We’re talking about Thierry Henry. I don’t think there’s anything more to say,” Drogba concluded, emphasising his admiration for the French forward’s talent.

Thiery Henry's performance in the 2000s

During his peak years from 2000 to 2006, Henry earned widespread recognition as one of the best in the world, claiming Premier League and French national honours.

However, the Ballon d’Or remained elusive, with players like Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazário, and Ronaldinho clinching the trophy during that era.

Key seasons that might have justified a Ballon d’Or win for Henry include 2001 and 2003, where he led Arsenal to league titles and topped the scoring charts, as well as 2004 and 2005 when he claimed back-to-back Golden Boots as Europe’s top scorer.

For Drogba and many fans, Henry’s lack of a Ballon d’Or remains one of the great oversights in football history.

Drogba's comments spark wild reactions online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Drogba ignited discussions online after explaining that his script had been changed " last minute."

A familiar face at recent Ballon d'Or galas, Drogba once again took the stage on October 28 in a sharp white tuxedo, presiding over the event at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet.

Drogba’s social media post mentioning "last-minute changes" to the evening’s script has fueled theories and drawn a wave of fan responses.

When Drogba 'ended' GOAT debate

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Drogba once waded into the iconic debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The former Chelsea star claimed to have a clear stance on who the superior player was despite the divisive opinions surrounding the topic.

Drogba boldly asserted that, in his view, Ronaldo held the edge over Messi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh