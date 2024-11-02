Ex-Ghanaian female national football star Samira Suleman has completed her UEFA Certificate in Football Management programme

The former Black Queens player has started her coaching journey in Iceland with a youth football team

The Hasaacas Ladies legend represented Ghana at several competitions during her time with the Black Queens

Former Black Queens forward Samira Suleman has acquired her UEFA Certificate in Football Management after successfully completing the course.

The ex-Ghana female national team player has been going through her coaching education in Iceland, where she played for Vikingur Olafsvik.

Suleman, who played for Hasaacas Ladies in the Ghana National Women's League, coaches a youth team in Iceland.

Former Black Queens striker Samira Suleman acquires her UEFA Certificate in Football Management. Photo: Twitter/ @Coach_Mira9.

As part of her managerial development, Suleman took part in the UEFA Certificate in Football Management and passed with merit.

"I am proud to announce that I have completed the UEFA CFM. UEFA CFM is a prestigious type of program organized by UEFA Academy and Université de Lausanne / IDHEAP," wrote the ex-footballer on social media, celebrating her latest achievement.

"UEFA certificate in football management with merit," she added.

Samira enjoyed a decent career with the Black Queens, representing Ghana at several international tournament including the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

She was also part of the team for the African Games in Congo in 2015.

In her club career, she spent time in Ghana, Sweden and Iceland while also playing in the United States for Robert Morris Eagles.

Essien celebrates Samira Suleman

Having also recently completed his UEFA Certificate in Football Management, Essien took the chance to celebrate his compatriot.

He posted on X: "Congratulations sis Samira for completing your UEFA certificate in football management well done and proud of you."

Both players are seen as potential future Ghana national team coaches.

Essien receives UEFA Certificate

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Michael Essien has received his certificate after successfully completing a UEFA Certificate in Football Management Course.

The former Ghana international has been seeking knowledge in the game since hanging up his boots as he continues his journey to becoming a manager.

Essien has been working with FC Nordsajelland as assistant manager as part of his training. Read more:

