List of teacher training colleges in Ghana, admission requirements and fees

Indeed, teacher training colleges in Ghana have changed how instructors are trained in the country. Nevertheless, in ensuring adequate training of teachers, there are numerous training colleges in Ghana where aspiring teachers can get equipped. This training is the first step ambitious teachers must take to fulfil their dreams.

Teacher training colleges in Ghana play essential roles in grooming prospective teachers for the classroom experience. However, even though more educators are needed to keep up with the high demand for trainers in various institutions, grooming is essential. No school will consider a teacher for employment except such is professionally trained in a recognised institution.

List of teacher training colleges in Ghana

Teaching can be one of the most rewarding career paths to take. Importantly, it is an avenue to groom future leaders who will take over from the older generation. So, how many teacher training colleges are there in Ghana? Currently, there are well over 40 accredited training institutions in the country.

Top 10 teacher training colleges in Ghana

Although we have many public and private teacher training colleges in Ghana, some rank higher than others. Also, if you want to know the most beautiful training college in Ghana, you might want to visit any of the institutions. Therefore, check out a list of top-ranking teacher training colleges in the country below:

Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education Accra College of Education Ada College of Education Agogo Presbyterian College of Education Akatsi College of Education Akrokerri College of Education Atebubu College of Education Bagabaga College of Education Berekum College of Education Bimbila E.P. College of Education

Other training colleges

Below is a list of the other teacher training colleges in the country:

Accra Training College of Education

Ada College of Education, Ada

Agogo Presbyterian College of Education, Agogo

Akatsi College of Education, Akatsi

Akrokerri College of Education, Akrokerri

Al-Faruq College of Education, Wenchi/Droboso

Atebubu College of Education, Atebubu

Bagabaga College of Education, Tamale

Berekum College of Education, Berekum

Dambai College of Education, Dambai

Enchi College of Education, Enchi

Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education, Amedzofe

Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education, Bimbilla

Foso College of Education, Assin Foso

Gambaga College of Education, Gambaga

Gbewaa College of Education, Pusiga constituency, Bawku Municipal District

Holy Child College of Education, Sekondi-Takoradi

Mampong Technical College of Education, Mampong

Mount Mary College of Education, Somanya

Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education, Wa

Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) College of Education, Cape Coast

Jasikan College of Education, Jasikan

Kibi Presbyterian College of Education, Kibi

Komenda College of Education, Kommenda, Ghana

Offinso College of Education, Offinso

Peki College of Education, Peki

Presbyterian Women's College of Education, Aburi

Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong–Akuapem

Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) College of Education, Asokore

St. Ambrose College of Education, Dormaa Akwamu, Dormaa Municipal District

St. Francis College of Education, Hohoe

St. John Bosco’s College of Education, Navrongo

St. Joseph’s College of Education, Bechem

St. Louis College of Education, Kumasi

St. Monica's College of Education, Mampong

St. Teresa's College of Education, Hohoe

Tamale College of Education, Tamale

Tumu College of Education, Tumu

Wesley College of Education, Kumasi

Wiawso College of Education, Sefwi-Wiawso District

Premium Online Hub, Accra

Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education, Abetifi

Interestingly, the colleges are located in different regions of the country. By implication, students who want to enrol do not have to worry about the distance.

Private teacher training colleges in Ghana

Besides the institutions mentioned above, the following teacher training colleges are privately owned but still recognised. Admittedly, they are not many compared to government-run schools, but they offer opportunities to qualified students.

AIM Professionals Institute and Training College

Cambridge Teacher Training College

Holy Spirit College of Education

Jackson College of Education

McCoy College of Education

Methodist College of Education

SDA College of Education

St Ambrose College of Education

Courses offered at teacher training colleges in Ghana

Before you apply to a teaching training college, you should know the courses offered to see if it is relevant to your passion and choice. According to the National Teaching Council of Principals of the various colleges of education, under the new reform policy, below is a list of teacher training courses you can apply for:

B.Ed Early Childhood Development

B.Ed Technical/ Vocational

B.Ed French

B.Ed Mathematics/Science

B.Ed Primary Education

B.Ed Agricultural Science

B.Ed English & Arabic

B.Ed English & Ghanaian Language

B.Ed Geography & History

B.Ed Home Economics

B.Ed ICT & Science

B.Ed P.E & Science

B. Ed RME & Music

B.Ed Visual Arts

B.Ed ICT & Mathematics

But then, which teacher training course is best? The truth is individuals have to determine what is best for them based on their aspirations. By implication, what is best for a student might not be what another student wants.

Entry requirements for teacher training colleges in Ghana

One thing is to know that there are different teacher training colleges in the country, and another is to qualify for admission. There are basic requirements potential candidates must meet before they are considered for admission.

Generally, WASSCE/SSSCE qualification applicants seeking admission must have passed six (6) subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics. With that in mind, below is a breakdown of the requirements for each program:

General programme

WASSCE applicants : They must have passed six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics. More so, three out of the six subjects must be a minimum of C6 and relevant to the General option.

: They must have passed six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics. More so, three out of the six subjects must be a minimum of C6 and relevant to the General option. SSCE applicants: Students applying must have passes (A-D) in six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics. However, three of the six subjects have to be relevant to the chosen option under this category.

Early childhood education programme

WASSCE applicants : Prospective students are expected to have passed six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics. Then, three out of them must be a minimum of C6 and relevant to the Early childhood option.

: Prospective students are expected to have passed six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics. Then, three out of them must be a minimum of C6 and relevant to the Early childhood option. SSCE applicants: Students applying with SSCCE must have passes (A-D) in six subjects, including English and Core Mathematics. Nevertheless, three out of the six subjects must be relevant to the Early childhood option.

French programme

WASSCE applicants: Passes in six subjects, including English language, Core Mathematics, and French, are essential for students applying for this programme. Also, three of the subjects, including French, must be a minimum of C6.

SSCE applicants: Prospective students should have passes (A-D) in six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics. More so, three out of the subjects have to be a minimum of C6.

Science & Mathematics

WASSCE applicants : Those willing to apply for this course must have passed six subjects, including English and Core Mathematics. In addition, three out of the six subjects must be a minimum of C6 and relate to the Science & Mathematics option.

: Those willing to apply for this course must have passed six subjects, including English and Core Mathematics. In addition, three out of the six subjects must be a minimum of C6 and relate to the Science & Mathematics option. SSCE applicants: Prospective students must have passes (A-D) in six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics. Also, three out of these subjects must apply to the Science & Mathematics choice.

French technical programme

WASSCE applicants : Pass in six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics, are non-negotiable for students applying for this course. Additionally, three out of the subjects should be a minimum of C6 and relevant to either Technical/Science or Technical/Mathematics options.

: Pass in six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics, are non-negotiable for students applying for this course. Additionally, three out of the subjects should be a minimum of C6 and relevant to either Technical/Science or Technical/Mathematics options. SSCE applicants: This set of applicants must have passes (A-D) in six subjects, including English and Core Mathematics. Also, three of the subjects have to relate to Technical/Science or Technical/Mathematics selections.

Special applicants: hearing impaired

WASSCE applicants : WASSCE applicants to be considered for admission should have passed six subjects, including English and Core Mathematics. More so, three out of the six subjects must be a minimum of C6 and relevant to the option selected.

: WASSCE applicants to be considered for admission should have passed six subjects, including English and Core Mathematics. More so, three out of the six subjects must be a minimum of C6 and relevant to the option selected. SSCE applicants: Passes (A-D) in six subjects, including English language and Core Mathematics, are expected from those applying with their SSCE. At the same time, three of the six subjects have to be relevant to the selected option.

Special applicants: visually impaired

WASSCE applicants : Anyone under this category applying must have passed six subjects that include English language and Social Studies. In addition, three of the subjects must show a minimum of C6 and be relevant to the selected course option.

: Anyone under this category applying must have passed six subjects that include English language and Social Studies. In addition, three of the subjects must show a minimum of C6 and be relevant to the selected course option. SSCE applicants: Passes (A-D) in six subjects comprising of English language and Core Mathematics are expected from those applying with SSCE. Then, three of these subjects need to be related to the alternative chosen.

Note that candidates awaiting their May/June WASSCE results can also apply.

Fees for teacher training colleges in Ghana

Once you are sure about the college you will be applying to, your next concern should be to know how much the course goes for. This is crucial information as it will help you compare and make the most favourable decision based on what you can afford without compromising quality. The fees depend on the level you are in. For instance:

For 100 Level students, the admission fee is GHC1,500, and SRC is GHC200. Also, hall dues and UCC exams fees are GHC100 and GHC360 (per semester), respectively.

200 Level students pay GHC1,164, which includes SRC billed at GHC100, hall dues billed at GHC100, and exams fee billed at GHC360.

300 Level students pay GHC788, including SRC of GHC100, hall project of GHC50, and exams fee of GHC270.

There may be slight variations of fees depending on the specific college you choose to attend, but what you will pay should be within the range given above.

Are teacher training forms for 2020/2021 out?

Forms are currently on sale in case you want to apply to any of the training institutions. However, it would help if you are fast in deciding which school you wish to apply to because admission Friday, 26th of July, 2021.

Now that you know the various teacher training colleges in Ghana, this should help you decide which institution you want to be in. However, don't forget to confirm if the course you want to study before filling the admission form is available in the institution.

