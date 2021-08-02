What Bible verses about freedom are the most inspiring? 100+ verses to read

The Bible is full of several promises from God and experiences that people have gone through. Nevertheless, in all, they all point to God's ability to save. Among others, there are several Bible verses about freedom that you might want to claim or inspire yourself with.

Sometimes, words are not sufficient to explain how we feel about the gift of freedom. To this end, we have handpicked the best Bible verses about freedom that are relevant to every aspect of your life.

Bible verses about freedom of choice

Being free to choose is one of the things everyone clamours for, and interestingly, the Bible does not force anything on anyone. There's room to decide what you want, as long as you are willing to bear the consequences of your action. Here are some interesting verses on freedom of choice you might want to consider.

Stand fast therefore in the liberty by which Christ has made us free, and do not be entangled again with a yoke of bondage.- Galatians 5:1

And if it seems evil to you to serve the LORD, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the River or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD. - Joshua 24:15

For you, brethren, have been called to liberty; only do not use liberty as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another. - Galatians 5:13

And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. - John 8:32

Now the Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. - 2 Corinthians 3:17

‭Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed. - John 8:36

For this is the will of God, that by doing good you may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men- as free, yet not using liberty as a cloak for vice, but as bondservants of God. - 1 Peter 2:15-16

All things are lawful for me, but not all things are helpful. All things are lawful for me, but I will not be enslaved by anything. - 1 Corinthians 6:12

In order that in Christ Jesus the blessing of Abraham might come to the Gentiles, so that we would receive the promise of the Spirit through faith. - Galatians 3:14

See, I have set before you today life and good, death and evil. - Deuteronomy 30:15

Promising them freedom while they themselves are slaves of corruption; for by what a man is overcome, by this he is enslaved. - 2 Peter 2:19

No temptation has overtaken you except as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it. - 1 Corinthians 10:13

‭All things are lawful for me, but all things are not helpful. All things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any. - ‭‭I Corinthians‬ ‭6:12‬ ‭

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. - John 3:16

For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. - Romans 6:23

Who gave Himself for us to redeem us from every lawless deed, and to purify for Himself a people for His own possession, zealous for good deeds. - Titus 2:14

For though I am free from all, I have made myself a servant to all, that I might win more of them. - 1 Corinthians 9:19

For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror. - James 1:23

And the Spirit and the bride say, "Come!" And let him who hears say, "Come!" And let him who thirsts come. Whoever desires, let him take the water of life freely. - Revelation 22:17

I say then: Walk in the Spirit, and you shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh. For the flesh lusts against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; and these are contrary to one another so that you do not do the things that you wish. - ‭‭Galatians‬ ‭5:16-17‬

The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly. - John 10:10

Bible verses about financial freedom

Do you know God is interested in your financial freedom as much as you do? Here are some verses of the scripture to prove that.

Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers. - 3 John 1:2

And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work. - 2 Corinthians 9:8

The LORD will open to you His good treasure, the heavens, to give the rain to your land in its season, and to bless all the work of your hand. You shall lend to many nations, but you shall not borrow. - Deuteronomy 28:12

For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that you through His poverty might become rich. - 2 Corinthians 8:9

Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might; for there is no work or device or knowledge or wisdom in the grave where you are going. - Ecclesiastes 9:10

And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. - Galatians 6:9

The blessing of the LORD makes one rich, And He adds no sorrow with it. - Proverbs 10:22

Now it shall come to pass, if you diligently obey the voice of the LORD your God, to observe carefully all His commandments which I command you today, that the LORD your God will set you high above all nations of the earth. - Deuteronomy 28:1

He who gathers by labour will increase. - ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭13:11‬ ‭

He who has a slack hand becomes poor, But the hand of the diligent makes rich. - Proverbs 10:4

He who loves pleasure will be a poor man; He who loves wine and oil will not be rich. - Proverbs 21:17

He who gathers in summer is a wise son; He who sleeps in harvest is a son who causes shame. - Proverbs 10:5

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge. - Hosea 4:6

The LORD makes poor and makes rich; He brings low and lifts up. - 1 Samuel 2:7

And my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. -Philippians 4:19

Now may He who supplies seed to the sower, and bread for food, supply and multiply the seed you have sown and increase the fruits of your righteousness. - 2 Corinthians 9:10

Bible verses about freedom in Christ

Your liberty means so much to God to the level that He had to give up His only son, Jesus, for you to be free. If the devil tries to intimidate you, below are some of the best freedom in Christ Bible verses that you can use to shut the devil up.

Stand fast therefore in the liberty by which Christ has made us free, and do not be entangled again with a yoke of bondage. -‭‭ Galatians‬ ‭5:1‬ ‭

For he who has died has been freed from sin. -‭‭ Romans‬ ‭6:7‬ ‭

For sin shall not have dominion over you, for you are not under law but under grace. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭6:14‬ ‭

Act as free men, and do not use your freedom as a covering for evil, but use it as bondslaves of God. - 1 Peter 2:16

We have boldness through him, and free access as kings before the Father because of our complete confidence in Christ's faithfulness. - ‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭3:12‬ ‭

And having been freed from sin, you became slaves of righteousness. - Romans 6:18

Through him everyone who believes is set free from every sin, a justification you were not able to obtain under the law of Moses. - ‭‭Acts‬ ‭13:39‬ ‭

"If you buy a Hebrew slave, he shall serve for six years; but on the seventh he shall go out as a free man without payment. - Exodus 21:2

But now that you have been set free from sin and have become slaves of God, the benefit you reap leads to holiness, and the result is eternal life. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭6:22‬ ‭

But now he has reconciled you by Christ's physical body through death to present you holy in his sight, without blemish and free from accusation. - ‭‭Colossians‬ ‭1:22‬ ‭

That the creation itself will be liberated from its bondage to decay and brought into the freedom and glory of the children of God. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:21‬ ‭

For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption by whom we cry out, "Abba, Father. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:15‬ ‭

His divine power has granted to us everything pertaining to life and godliness, through the true knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and excellence. For by these He has granted to us His precious and magnificent promises, so that by them you may become partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world by lust. - 2 Peter 1:3-4

There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit. -‭‭ Romans‬ ‭8:1‬ ‭

For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free from the law of sin and death. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:2‬ ‭

What then? Shall we sin because we are not under law but under grace? Certainly not! - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭6:15‬ ‭

For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision avails anything, but faith working through love. - ‭‭Galatians‬ ‭5:6‬ ‭

But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does. - ‭‭James‬ ‭1:25‬ ‭

Who gave himself as a ransom for all people. This has now been witnessed to at the proper time. - ‭‭1 Timothy‬ ‭2:6‬ ‭

In whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.- ‭‭Colossians‬ ‭1:14‬ ‭

Because he holds fast to Me in love, I will deliver him; I will protect him, because he knows My name. When he calls to Me, I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will rescue him and honour him. - Psalm 91:14-15

Bible verses about freedom of religion

Christianity is never forced on anyone; you can choose what religion to practice at any point in time you choose to. So, never allow anyone to intimidate you because of your belief in God. Check out these inspiring verses about freedom in the Bible.

There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. - ‭‭Galatians‬ ‭3:28‬ ‭

For by grace have ye been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not of works, that no man should glory. - ‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭2:8-9‬ ‭

But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name. -‭‭ John‬ ‭1:12‬ ‭

But Peter and the apostles answered and said, We must obey God rather than men. - ‭‭Acts‬ ‭5:29‬ ‭

Be not unequally yoked with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness and iniquity? or what communion hath light with darkness? - ‭‭2 Corinthians‬ ‭6:14‬ ‭

But unto them that are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God. - ‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭1:24‬ ‭

For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭1:16‬ ‭

It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life. - John 6:63

I say to you that likewise there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine just persons who need no repentance. -‭‭ Luke‬ ‭15:7‬

But we will give ourselves continually to prayer and to the ministry of the word. - ‭‭Acts‬ ‭6:4‬ ‭

For you, brethren, have been called to liberty; only do not use liberty as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another. - ‭‭Galatians‬ ‭5:13‬ ‭

Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us (for it is written, "Cursed is everyone who hangs on a tree") - ‭‭Galatians‬ ‭3:13‬ ‭

But beware lest somehow this liberty of yours become a stumbling block to those who are weak. - ‭‭I Corinthians‬ ‭8:9‬ ‭

For he who is called in the Lord while a slave is the Lord's freedman. Likewise he who is called while free is Christ's slave. - ‭‭I Corinthians‬ ‭7:22‬ ‭

One person esteems one day above another; another esteems every day alike. Let each be fully convinced in his own mind. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭14:5‬ ‭

Were you called while a slave? Do not worry about it; but if you are able also to become free, rather do that. - 1 Corinthians 7:21

But now having been set free from sin, and having become slaves of God, you have your fruit to holiness, and the end, everlasting life. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭6:22‬ ‭

Best scriptures about freedom

Are you looking for some of the most motivating scriptural verses on freedom? Check these out!

And I will walk at liberty, For I seek Your precepts. - ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭119:45‬ ‭

I called on the LORD in distress; The LORD answered me and set me in a broad place. - ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭118:5‬

The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me because the LORD has anointed Me To preach good tidings to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, To proclaim liberty to the captives, And the opening of the prison to those who are bound. - ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭61:1‬ ‭

The LORD gives freedom to the prisoners. - ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭146:7‬ ‭

As free, yet not using liberty as a cloak for vice but as bondservants of God. - ‭‭I Peter‬ ‭2:16‬

And you shall consecrate the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout all the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a Jubilee for you, and each of you shall return to his possession, and each of you shall return to his family. - ‭‭Leviticus‬ ‭25:10‬ ‭

For You have broken the yoke of his burden And the staff of his shoulder, The rod of his oppressor, As in the day of Midian. - ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭9:4‬ ‭

It shall come to pass on that day that his burden will be taken away from your shoulder, And his yoke from your neck, And the yoke will be destroyed because of the anointing oil. - ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭10:27‬ ‭

Thus speaketh the Lord of hosts, saying, execute true judgment, and shew mercy and compassions every man to his brother: And oppress not the widow, nor the fatherless, the stranger, nor the poor; and let none of you imagines evil against his brother in your heart. - Zechariah 7:9-10

The word which came to Jeremiah from the Lord after King Zedekiah had made a covenant with all the people who were in Jerusalem to proclaim release to them: - Jeremiah 34:8

That I will break the Assyrian in My land, And on My mountains tread him underfoot. Then his yoke shall be removed from them, And his burden removed from their shoulders. - ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭14:25‬ ‭

To open blind eyes, To bring out prisoners from the prison, Those who sit in darkness from the prison house. - ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭42:7‬ ‭

That every man should set free his male and female slave-a Hebrew man or woman- that no one should keep a Jewish brother in bondage. - ‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭34:9‬ ‭

And afterwards, Moses and Aaron came and said to Pharaoh, "Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel, 'Let My people go that they may celebrate a feast to Me in the wilderness.'" - Exodus 5:1

Suddenly there was a great earthquake so that the foundations of the prison were shaken, and immediately all the doors were opened and everyone's chains were loosed. - ‭‭Acts‬ ‭16:26‬ ‭

He moved away from there and dug another well, and they did not quarrel over it; so he named it Rehoboth, for he said, "At last the Lord has made room for us, and we will be fruitful in the land." - Genesis 26:22

"I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery. - Exodus 20:2

But now we have been delivered from the law, having died to what we were held by, so that we should serve in the newness of the Spirit and not in the oldness of the letter. - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭7:6‬ ‭

But beware lest somehow this liberty of yours become a stumbling block to those who are weak. - ‭‭I Corinthians‬ ‭8:9‬ ‭

So then, brethren, we are not children of the bondwoman but of the free. - ‭‭Galatians‬ ‭4:31‬ ‭

So speak and so do as those who will be judged by the law of liberty. - ‭‭James‬ ‭2:12‬ ‭

Bible verses about deliverance from oppression

God wants you free from oppression, and He has made several promises to back that up. So, is there any scripture about freedom in the Bible? Yes, there are. eel free to quote these verses any time you're praying:

You are my hiding place; you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance. - Psalm 32:7

For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith. Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God. - 1 John 5:4-5

"Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. - 1 Corinthians 15:55-57

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust." Surely he will save you from the fowler's snare and from the deadly pestilence. - Psalm 91-1-3

And when we cried unto the Lord God of our fathers, the Lord heard our voice and looked on our affliction, and our labour, and our oppression: - Deuteronomy 26:7

In righteousness shalt thou be established: thou shalt be far from oppression; for thou shalt not fear: and from terror; for it shall not come near thee. - Isaiah 54:14

For the oppression of the poor, for the sighing of the needy, now will I arise, saith the Lord; I will set him in safety from him that puffeth at him. - Psalm 12:5

Do you seek freedom in any area of your life? If yes, then turn to the above Bible verses about freedom to find solace and encouragement.

