- Fisher folk at Elmina have apologize to the minister of fisheries

- The fishing community rejected her food items last week

- Their anger bored out of the closure of the sea to the closed season

The fishing community at Elmina has apologized to the minister of fisheries and aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, for rejecting food items she presented to them.

These fisher folk described their act as unforgivable. They argue that their anger was out of the closure of the sea for the closed season.

Elmina fisherfolk apologize to Hawa Koomson for rejecting her food items

Not only did they reject the food items, but they also booed and jeered at the minister and her entourage until the bags of rice and gallons of oil meant for the fishermen were packed back into a pickup truck.

“We have apologized to the Omanhen of the Edina Traditional Area for such an embarrassment, and it is so that we also apologize to the minister. Our actions were embarrassing, to say the least,” the chief fisherman, Nana Badu, expressed.

