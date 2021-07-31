Okada drivers without license to be arrested and jailed from September

- Police are clamping down on unregistered motorcycles

- Owners of unregistered bikes have until end of August to register their bikes

- The move is to ensure road safety across all regions

All owners of unregistered or uninsured motorcycles and tricycles shall have up to the end of August to regularize their documentation or face arrests and prosecution. Authorities in the Greater Accra Region have started a clamp down on motorbikes and tricycles.

So far, hundreds of motorcycles have been impounded with their owners and drivers arrested and fined in many cases.

At Techiman, the District Police Command has impounded 89 motorbikes and 4 tricycles following an operation to clamp down on the use of motorbikes for criminal activities within the Municipality.

The operation, according to the District Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Ofori, is targeted at unregistered motorcycles, riding without riding licenses and crush helmets among others.

Anti-LGBTQ bill

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, says the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, threatened never to grant him visa to any European Country.

The controversial Member of Parliament, known for his threats against Ghana’s gay community said on Joy News that the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana also threatened to get him arrested when he leaves Ghana.

“We met at the Heart-Kotoko game, and there he came and accosted me and threatened me that I will never get a visa to any European country and he said that if I ever step there, I will be arrested,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Sam George has explained that no intimidation will stop the private members bill on homosexuality from being passed in parliament.

Social media blues

John Dramani Mahama has announced that his 14-year-old daughter, Farida Mahama, does not own a Facebook or Instagram account.

In a public statement issued by his special aide, Bawa Mogtari, the former president warned that person’s risk being defrauded if they use the said account.

The former president revealed that; “An Instagram page set up by the same scammers in the name of Farida, @farida_mahama_ is also fake.”

Source: Yen News