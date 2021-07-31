- Sam George says the Australian High Commissioner threatened to get him arrested

- The Ningo-Prampram MP says Gregory Andrews wants to deny him visa

- Sam George is part of the anti-LGBTQ bill drafters

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, says the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, threatened never to grant him visa to any European Country.

The controversial Member of Parliament, known for his threats against Ghana’s gay community said on Joy News that the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana also threatened to get him arrested when he leaves Ghana.

“We met at the Heart-Kotoko game, and there he came and accosted me and threatened me that I will never get a visa to any European country and he said that if I ever step there, I will be arrested,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Sam George has explained that no intimidation will stop the private members' bill on homosexuality from being passed in parliament.

Social media blues

John Dramani Mahama has announced that his 14-year-old daughter, Farida Mahama, does not own a Facebook or Instagram account.

In a public statement issued by his special aide, Bawa Mogtari, the former president warned that person’s risk being defrauded if they use the said account.

The former president revealed that; “An Instagram page set up by the same scammers in the name of Farida, @farida_mahama_ is also fake.”

Saglemi Housing charges

The former minister for works and housing under the Mahama administration – Collins Dauda – has been slapped with criminal charges over the controversial Saglemi Housing Project.

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has revealed that four other NDC officials including a former sector minister under the Mahama administration, Kwaku Agyemang Mensah, contributed to the inflated cost of the housing project.

The Saglemi Housing project is currently on suspension after preliminary audits of the project shows it has been inflated at its price and $114 million embezzled by the erstwhile NDC administration.

The other NDC officials implicated are Kwaku Agyemang Mensah, Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director at the Ministry; Andrew Clocanas, the Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited; and one Novi Tetteh Angelo.

