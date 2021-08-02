A beautiful Ghanaian couple has gotten married 3 years after they met when they were part of a bridal team in 2018

According to Nänä Teä, who was also part of the bridal team in 2018, the newly-wedded couple were being told by their friends to marry each other

However, little did they know that it was actually going to materialize until now

Stephen Tetteh Korletey and Louisa Otoo, a Ghanaian gentleman and lady who served as the best man and maid of honor at a wedding in 2018 have gotten married.

Narrating the heartwarming story on his Facebook handle, popular social media influencer, Nana Tea, indicated that the couple met at the wedding ceremony of his big brother, early in 2018.

Interestingly, at that wedding in 2018, the groom's name was Stephen, which turned out to be the name of the newly-wedded man who was then in the groomsmen team.

See the post and pictures from 2018 and 2021 below:

Because the names were the same, Nana Tea indicates that they were teasing the gentleman that he would be the next to walk down the aisle with the bridesmaid called Louisa.

In her own words:

"We started teasing him with Louisa (bride) ..like joke like joke, it has become a reality...when u do best man or part of d Bridal Team..my guy look sharp It started from being part of the bridal Team ..now it has ended in praise..."

Mr & Mrs Korletey Credit: Nänä Teä

Source: Facebook

